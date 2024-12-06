Aishwarya-Abhishek Shut Off Split Rumors

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anu Ranjan/Instagram

It seems Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have finally decided to answer the 'are they-aren't they' question by making a rare public appearance together.

The couple attended an event with Aishwarya's mother Brinda Rai on Thursday.

Taking to her Instagram account on Friday, Producer Anu Ranjan shared pictures with the two along with a caption that read, 'So much love warmth'.

So does this mean the couple is not splitting after all?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ayesha Jhulka/Instagram

Yesteryear actor Ayesha Jhukla posted pictures of the duo as well.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ayesha Jhulka/Instagram

There had been speculation of divorce, since Abhishek was missing from Aishwarya and Aaradhya's birthday celebrations.

But it seems all is well again in the family.