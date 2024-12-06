Kareena, Aamir Add Glamour To Red Sea Festival

The fourth Red Sea International Film Festival saw Bollywood folk add a lot of glamour in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like an English Rose as she walks the red carpet.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Kareena will be a part of the In Conversation segment on December 6.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

She fills out an Oscar de la Renta gown perfectly.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Kareena's look was styled by Rhea Kapoor.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Red Sea Film Foundation/Instagram

Aamir Khan shows the world the beauty of Kashmir, as he wears a shawl from that state over a black kurta.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Red Sea Film Foundation/Instagram

At the In Conversation segment, Aamir spoke about his many experiences, including producing films.

The Hollywood Reporter quotes the actor as saying, 'I'd seen my father go through hell. It's a thankless job.' Still, he decided to produce Lagaan, as he felt other producers would not do justice to it.

'I was afraid the producer would start arm-twisting the director. And so I was nervous.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Red Sea Film Foundation/Instagram

'I said to myself, if you want to do great work, you have to take risks, like the people you look up to,' he added.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Red Sea Film Foundation/Instagram

Emily Blunt discussed her career, including Oppenheimer and a potential The Devil Wears Prada sequel.

'The industry can be hard on people. You need a helmet for it,' The Hollywood Reporter quotes her as saying.

She shared that 'I was quite a shy kid' with a stutter but creative work helps as 'an unlocking system.' That is why she now helps children with a stutter.

Blunt discussed how she approaches roles, saying she still begins off confused how to play a new character but has grown to like the feeling and challenge.

'Every time I am scared, I probably get used to the idea that I get there somehow. The key for me is to work with people who collaborate and are open and interested in what you bring to the table.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Red Sea Film Foundation/Instagram

In discussing her experience with Oppenheimer, Blunt praised Christopher Nolan for being so collaborative, which she noted isn't typically the case with writers-directors because they often have a definite vision in their thoughts. She felt 'he has changed the face of cinema.'

When asked about the 'Barbenheimer' label during Barbie and Oppenheimer's successful box office run, she suggested that a studio hire the person who coined the term.

'You should see both,' she remarked of the two films, praising Oppenheimer as 'indelible'.

Blunt also lauded the amazing skill and work of Cillian Murphy, whom she called a dear friend, and Robert Downey Jr, whom she said she also loves. The actress also joked that Murphy deserves an Imax camera pointed at him.

'He is the last person who should be famous. He is so crap at it,' she said.

Among other lovely experiences she mentioned Thursday, she recalled an early stage experience with Dame Judi Dench: 'She is so graceful and silly and warm.'

Asked about a possible The Devil Wears Prada sequel, Blunt said, 'There (are) rumblings. There is stuff churning around. But I don't know if I can confirm anything. But we would all be delighted.'

Working with her husband John Krasinski in A Quiet Place was also a key talking point: 'I was a little nervous to work with him.'

She loved the script and found it unusual with a simple, intriguing premise. Blunt initially suggested a friend for her role but the friend laughed, and the star ended up taking it on herself.

'The reaction was crazy. I remember it was like a rock concert. It was this meteoric thing that none of us had expected.'

When asked what roles does she look for, she replied, 'I would like not to repeat myself. I'd like to find out how many crazy people I have inside of me.

The star added that she is looking for 'unique voices' and 'bold, wild ideas' in scripts that allow for real world-building. She prefers to play people who are 'way in over their head' than characters who have all the answers.

The actress emphasised that her characters have at times been especially different from her real life, noting that 'I played a raging alcoholic' in The Girl On The Train when she was pregnant.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Red Sea Film Foundation/Instagram

Michelle Yeoh looks classy in a black gown.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Red Sea Film Foundation/Instagram

Eva Longoria goes for gold.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Red Sea Film Foundation/Instagram

Vin Diesel and Will Smith catch up.

