Aditi, Ayushmann Step Out To Watch Life Of Pi

Film folk and their families took time off to watch the award-winning play Life of Pi at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai on December 5. Rediff.com's Hitesh Harisinghani captures scenes from the starry night.

It was an extra special evening for Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap as they came with their...

Children Varushka and Virajveer.

Aditi Rao Hydari looks stunning in red and she knows it.

Manushi Chhillar.

Alaya F.

Saiee Manjrekar.

Shriya Pilgaonkar with dad Sachin.

Anupriya Goenka.

Amruta Khanvilkar.

Sanjana Sanghi.

Sonalee Kulkarni.

Sonali Bendre.

Shefali Shah.

Nita Ambani.

Maanvi Gagroo.

Barkha Singh.

Sarah Jane Dias and Shonali Nagrani.

Tahir Raj Bhasin.

Rati Agnihotri with husband Anil Virwani son Tanuj Virwani and daughter-in-law Tanya Jacob.

Anshula Kapoor.

Geeta Basra brings her children Hinaya Heer and Jovan Veer and Mandira Bedi with hers, Tara and Vir.

Sachin Khedekar.

Meiyang Chang with mum Gaichen Chang.

Lillete Dubey with daughter Ira Dubey.

Amruta Subhash and Rajat Bharmecha.

Rithvik Dhanjani.

Anaita Shroff Adjania with husband Homi Adajania and their sons Zane and Zreh.

Makrand Deshpande.

Wardha Khan.