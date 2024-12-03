Who Is This Actress?

Bhumi is wedding-ready... Karisma is in New York...Alaya is back from Goa...
Guess who this actress is?
That's Manushi Chhillar, ending her year with an exotic holiday.
Bhumi Pednekar is wedding-ready.
'Yes, I'm here. No, I don't have all the answers. Maybe just trust me,' requests Vaani Kapoor.
Karisma Kapoor spends the Thanksgiving weekend in New York.
Aamna Sharif is in a sunny mood.
Alaya F is back from a Goan holiday and she writes, 'Back from my holiday but lots of holiday content coming your way.'
Pooja Hegde gets her share of Vitamin D.
'In a world of trends, I choose tradition. Saree, my eternal love and this is my trend,' shares Ankita Lokhande.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com