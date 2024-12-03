News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Movies » Who Is This Actress?

Who Is This Actress?

By REDIFF MOVIES
December 03, 2024 06:20 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Bhumi is wedding-ready... Karisma is in New York...Alaya is back from Goa...

Guess who this actress is?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

That's Manushi Chhillar, ending her year with an exotic holiday.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar is wedding-ready.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

'Yes, I'm here. No, I don't have all the answers. Maybe just trust me,' requests Vaani Kapoor.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Karisma Kapoor spends the Thanksgiving weekend in New York.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aamna Sharif/Instagram

Aamna Sharif is in a sunny mood.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram

Alaya F is back from a Goan holiday and she writes, 'Back from my holiday but lots of holiday content coming your way.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Pooja Hegde gets her share of Vitamin D.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ankita Lokhande/Instagram

'In a world of trends, I choose tradition. Saree, my eternal love and this is my trend,' shares Ankita Lokhande.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
Inside Sobhita's Bridal Shower
Inside Sobhita's Bridal Shower
Pushpa 2: SEE: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Dance!
Pushpa 2: SEE: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Dance!
December Movies, COMING UP In Theatres
December Movies, COMING UP In Theatres
IPS officer on way to first posting dies in accident
IPS officer on way to first posting dies in accident
Construction of 2 nuke submarines okayed: Navy chief
Construction of 2 nuke submarines okayed: Navy chief
Logjam over, Oppn agrees to let Parliament function
Logjam over, Oppn agrees to let Parliament function
Record floods in Villupuram, railway suspends ops
Record floods in Villupuram, railway suspends ops
More like this
Kareena Wins Her 7th, And Counting...
Kareena Wins Her 7th, And Counting...
'I'm The Surprise Package Of Housefull 5'
'I'm The Surprise Package Of Housefull 5'

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances