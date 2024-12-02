'I'm The Surprise Package Of Housefull 5'

'The Zomato delivery guy wants to click a picture with you.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soundarya Sharma/Instagram

Housefull 5 just announced that it was 'cruising through the last schedule' of their cinematic journey, and Soundarya Sharma hopes the multi-starrer will be the turning point of her career.

Soundarya's career path has been shaped by her work in glitzy commercials, reality shows and a film named Ranchi Diaries, which went unnoticed upon its release in 2017.

Now, this mega movie starring Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez and a host of stars, has started making some noise to attract everyone's attention.

"When you are an outsider and you get a job, you feel like, 'Oh my God, I have arrived and now I am the next big thing.' Cut to no work coming your way and you are like, what went wrong. But you have to believe that you're a star because you are your own cheerleader. No one else is going to do that for you," Soundarya tells Mayur Sanap/Rediff.com.

How does it feel to be part of the Housefull franchise?

I feel truly privileged. This is going to be a turning point for me.

It's a big opportunity for anyone who wants to be a part of the bigger aspect of the film industry. I am excited and thrilled that we finished the first schedule.

I am the surprise package of the film.

It is going to be very different from the Housefull films you have seen so far.

How did you get on board?

I'm really, really grateful and thankful to my God sister, Warda Nadiadwala (Producer Sajid Nadiadwala's wife) for believing in me.

People have godfathers here. We've not heard of God sisters. She is God-sent for me.

She had seen me in ads as well as Bigg Boss and was impressed.

I am hustling so hard to achieve what I want to but when someone says something, it feels amazing.

Even after you become famous, that does not necessarily translate into work. Whatever work and shows I have done as a budding actor, this is a huge film for anyone.

It's been difficult, for sure. But God is really kind to me and my hard work is paying off now.

IMAGE: Team Housefull 5. Photograph: Kind courtesy Soundarya Sharma/Instagram

Akshay Kumar is known to be a prankster on sets. How was your experience with him during Housefull 5?

I'm the junior-most on set, so I'm subjected to most bullying and trolling. (Laughs)

I'm still discovering my cast and Akshay sir. He's fun to work with and very supportive. And he is definitely a prankster.

One day, he had texted me from Jackie's (Jacqueline Fernandez) phone when we were sitting together. He texted me something which I can't tell you but it was so goofy.

She was busy talking to someone and I was like what happened to you, why are you texting me this? But it was not her!

Right before that, my conversation with Jackie was very different; it was related to God and things like that. So I was not expecting that text. It was so funny.

I have worked with him in an ad but working on a film is very different.

I'm still discovering and learning.

Riteish sir (Deshmukh) is so funny and AB sir (Abhishek Bachchan) is so goofy.

You have done commercials and reality shows before. Was movies always a larger plan for you? How difficult was to reach to this position?

Difficult is an understatement when you come with no (film) background.

After Bigg Boss a lot of work was coming my way and the money was good, too.

You get lost with so much work because you're confused about what's right for you.

Or what if you do something and then they typecast you?

I couldn't have taken such chances, although they say you must because you have to pay your bills.

And I don't know how many opportunities life would give me, right?

It's been a journey full of ups and downs but I truly feel blessed that I have got Warda, who saw this ad of mine and believed in me.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soundarya Sharma/Instagram

The industry is full of people giving all sorts of opinions and suggestions. How do you make sure to rise above that and stay true to yourself?

Honestly, God is very kind.

I've always been complimented with comments like, 'You're perfect heroine material', 'Your audition was super'...

But somehow that never translated into work.

I think when it has to happen, it happens.

At one point, even my mom and dad were irritated and were giving up.

Thing is, it's not just my journey now, it is their journey as well.

I have left home, come here and I'm waiting for the right chance. They want to see me growing and achieving, so you have to constantly work to prove yourself.

Where do you come from?

I was born and raised in Delhi but Mumbai is my home now. My parents still live in Delhi.

IMAGE: Soundarya with Chad Stahelski, director of the John Wick movies. She's all set to be a part of his next, and will start shooting in Los Angeles in January. Photograph: Kind courtesy Soundarya Sharma/Instagram

What's the struggle like for an outsider?

I used to give a lot of auditions.

When things were not working in my favour, I decided to go to Los Angeles to see what is happening in a different part of the world.

There, I worked on my craft.

I thought Hollywood was better. If you fit the role, they will definitely call you.

But there is a larger picture to it, like business is involved and everything. No one comes out of the blue and says we were waiting for you.

But yeah, it's not just hardships. It's been good as well.

The courage that I have now, I don't know where I got it from. Some divine energy pushes you, if you're meant for it.

Is me luck ka bohot bada haath hota hai, it can't be just your push and pull or your auditions or your talent. You make it in the industry because of your attitude, not just your talent.

Patience is also very important.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soundarya Sharma/Instagram

You have over 10 million followers on Instagram. Does that help in getting work?

It's very important how you project yourself on social media.

When I entered Bigg Boss, people didn't know much about my work but they knew who I was. That's because of my social media presence. So it has definitely played a major role in my career.

But yeah, I'm very selective about what I post, as in I can't do random Reels.

Eventually, my focus is on fetching good films and characters. But if you're too much out there, people will say your image is getting diluted, why should I cast someone who's already been seen so much?

It is a huge investment to build your social media page. It doesn't come for free. You have to sit on the content every day.

How expensive is to be an actor?

It is a very heavy bill! (Laughs)

To be an actor is still fine but being a star is the biggest deal.

You have to plan photoshoots, and get a team of really good people working on it. And they will be quite expensive.

Parents usually don't understand this. We don't come from the background where an investment means paying Rs 5 lakh, Rs 6 lakh for a photoshoot.

And there is no right strategy or formula to stardom. You have to put in constant, never-dying efforts.

It is very tough!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soundarya Sharma/Instagram

You did not have a single release after Ranchi Diaries. How did you cope during that time?

Work was coming my way but my mindset was different.

When you are an outsider and you get a job, you feel like, 'Oh my God, I have arrived and now I am the next big thing.'

Cut to no work coming your way and you are like, what went wrong.

But you have to believe that you're a star because you are your own cheerleader. No one else is going to do that for you.

After Ranchi Diaries, people said your PR needs to be very strong. You need to call up makers.

At that time, I decided to really work on my craft. So I headed to Los Angeles for two years and went to the Lee Strasberg Theatre and the New York Film Academy to study.

After that, I started getting work offers during the pandemic. I started auditioning for OTT and eventually got Bigg Boss.

I had also shot for this Vimal ad with Shah Rukh (Khan) sir, Ajay (Devgn) sir and Akshay (Kumar) sir.

You worked with Anupam Kher in Ranchi Diaries. Do you consider him as your mentor?

He is an ocean of knowledge and such a great actor!

Whenever I need guidance, he's always there. Of course, I don't want to bug with my smallest calls, he is a busy person.

I used to speak to Satish sir a lot (the late Satish Kaushik). He was my lucky charm.

Even Akshay (Kumar) sir is my lucky charm.

The Ranchi Diaries trailer was launched by Akshay sir and then I did this ad with him at the start of my career. Now I am doing a film with him even though my journey has just begun. It usually takes four-five years to have that foothold in the industry.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soundarya Sharma/Instagram

Despite all hardships and struggles, what is the biggest joy for you about being an actor?

That I am able to pursue my dreams.

People love me.

People recognise me.

Sometimes, the Zomato delivery guy wants to click a picture with you at your doorstep.

My car has gone for servicing so I ended up going in rickshaws and they recognise me from ads.

When I'm walking my dog, people stop by and say, 'Oh, we loved you in Bigg Boss.'

I was shooting for Housefull in a village and there, people were coming over and clicking pictures with me.

It is a truly amazing feeling.