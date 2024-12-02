Kareena Wins Her 7th, And Counting...

The fifth Filmfare OTT Awards 2024 was held on December 1 in Mumbai, and it saw a lot of glamour. Here's a look at the big winners of the night.

Kareena Kapoor shines even brighter in her Sabyasachi sari, as she wins the Best Actor, Web Original Film (Female) for her thriller, Jaane Jaan.

'Babies will be sleeping Will show them in the morning Number -7 and counting... Night night,' Kareena posts.

The Best Actor Web Original Film (Male) was given to Diljit Dosanjh for Amar Singh Chamkila. Diljit could not attend as he's in Kolkata with his Dil-Luminati Tour 2024.

Amar Singh Chamkila also won the Best Film, Web Original, and Best Director (Imtiaz Ali).

The film was one of the big winners of the night, bagging many awards including Best Music Album (A R Rahman), Best Editing (Aarti Bajaj), Best Sound Design (Dhiman Karmakar), Best Dialogue (Imtiaz Ali and Sajid Ali) and Best Cinematographer (Sylvester Fonseca).

Huma Qureshi picks up an award for Best Actor, Series (Female), Critics, Drama, for her political thriller series, Maharani .

'To win for Maharani Season 3 is super special… especially when they gave me one for Season 1.. Maharani is a gift that keeps giving... this is sooo special.. #blessed Onwards to season 4 now !!!'

Ananya Panday wins the Filmfare Best Actor (Female), Critics Choice, for her brilliant take on the youthful film, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.

'Itni shiddat se maine tumhe paane ki kaushish ki hai, ki har zarre ne mujhe tumse milane ki saazish ki hai thank you thank you,' Ananya writes gratefully.

Manisha Koirala wins the Best Actor, Series (Female), Drama, for Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.

Rajkummar Rao, seen here with wife Pataralekha, wins Best Actor, Series (Male) for the retro series Guns And Gulaab.

Vedang Raina wins the Best Debut Male award. He's already wowed us in two films, The Archies and Jigra.

