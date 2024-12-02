December Movies, COMING UP In Theatres

December looks big and bright, and Joginder Tuteja lists movies will release in a theatre near you.

Pushpa: The Rule

Release date: December 5

The biggest film of 2024, Pushpa: The Rule arrives on Thursday, December 5.

This Allu Arjun starrer is truly a pan-India film and arrives with the same fanfare as Baahubali 2 (which entered the Rs 500 crore/Rs 5 billion club) and KGF: Chapter 2 (which did more than Rs 400 crore/Rs 4 billion).

If the Pushpa 2 trailer is any indication, it is aiming at a Rs 500 Crore Club entry, and that too in just the Hindi version.

Zero Se Restart

Release date: December 13

Perhaps for the first time, we will see a making-of film releasing in theatres.

A little more than a year after 12th Fail released, comes its making, Zero Se Restart.

Director Vidhu Vinod Chopra is a storyteller, both on and off the screen, and it would be interesting to hear his anecdotes around the making of this film, one of the biggest successes of 2024.

It will be among the last releases of Vikrant Massey, who announced his retirement, at least until he decides to make a comeback.

Vanvaas

Release date: December 20

Anil Sharma is known for making action-packed entertainers like Gadar 2 but not many are aware that four decades ago, he started his film-making career with the family social drama Shraddhanjali starring Raakhee.

He is also known for his other family film, Apne, with the three Deols.

The director returns to his roots with Vanvaas starring Nana Patekar and Anil's son, Utkarsh Sharma.

Expect this to be a tearjerker.

Badass Ravikumar

Release date: December 20

Badass Ravikumar is a musical action film set in the 1970s and follows Ravikumar as he takes on criminals.

Himesh Reshammiya plays the titular role in the film, which also stars Prabhudeva.

The film is a spin-off of Himesh's The Xpose.

Viduthalai Part 2

Release date: December 20

Viduthalai Part 2 is a Tamil period crime thriller directed by Vetrimaaran and is an adaptation of B Jeyamohan's short story Thunaivan.

The film stars Vijay Sethupath, Manju Warrier, Anurag Kashyap, Prakash Raj and Soori.

Mufasa: The Lion King

Release date: December 20

Hollywood gives us its quintessential holiday film, Mufasa: The Lion King.

Arriving on the weekend before Christmas, this animation film is a biggie and sees a major worldwide release in English as well as in major local languages.

The Hindi version is extra special because it features Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan.

Baby John

Release date: December 25

Originally slated to release earlier this year, Baby John was pushed ahead to Christmas to make its release more exciting.

A remake of the Tamil film Theri, starring Vijay, this one has Varun Dhawan in a massy avatar. Keerthy Suresh makes her Bollywood debut.