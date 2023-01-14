Who Is Tara Daydreaming About?

Rakul relives her childhood... Armaan in Egypt... Rasika wants some recommendations...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

Tara Sutaria channels her inner poet:

The very thought of you and I forget to do the little ordinary things that everyone ought to do.

I'm living in a kind of daydream..

I'm happy as a king.

And foolish though it may seem

To me that's everything.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul Singh relives her childhood through Tinkle comics.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Armaan Malik/Instagram

Armaan Malik is holidaying in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, and feels, '2023 already looking and feeling so good.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mohanlal/Instagram

Meet Mohanlal's cat, Simba. Oh, and have you met Rhyme?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasika Dugal/Instagram

'Making my way to a 'healthy' weekend binge watch. Any recommendations? सोच के बोलना... I judge people by what they watch. #NoPressure,' says Rasika Dugal.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nia Sharma/Instagram

'Wo pyaar hi kya Jo Adhura na ho!' discovers Nia Sharma.