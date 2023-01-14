Who Is Tara Daydreaming About?

Rakul relives her childhood... Armaan in Egypt... Rasika wants some recommendations...
Tara Sutaria channels her inner poet:
The very thought of you and I forget to do the little ordinary things that everyone ought to do.
I'm living in a kind of daydream..
I'm happy as a king.
And foolish though it may seem
To me that's everything.
Rakul Singh relives her childhood through Tinkle comics.
Armaan Malik is holidaying in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, and feels, '2023 already looking and feeling so good.'
Meet Mohanlal's cat, Simba. Oh, and have you met Rhyme?
'Making my way to a 'healthy' weekend binge watch. Any recommendations? सोच के बोलना... I judge people by what they watch. #NoPressure,' says Rasika Dugal.
'Wo pyaar hi kya Jo Adhura na ho!' discovers Nia Sharma.