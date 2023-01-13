News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Malaika Takes Winter Fashion To Nepal

Malaika Takes Winter Fashion To Nepal

By REDIFF MOVIES
January 13, 2023 17:34 IST
Just where are the stars travelling? We find out.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

'Hello Nepal so happy to be here,' says Malaika Arora, looking gorgeous as always.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

Sobhita Dhulipala makes a pit stop at a roadside tea stall in Jodhpur and tell us, 'Thand bhi lagi hai aur chai bhi peena hai, Tabiyat bhi kharaab hai aur samosa bhi khaana hai.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tillotama Shome/Instagram

Tillotama Shome shares a beautiful picture from Nagaland and writes, 'A bamboo grove, a spot of sunshine, a swing, Blue skies...you will find me there. I will come back to meet you. It is a promise.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Laxmi Raai/Instagram

Laxmi Raai sets out on a beach holiday.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bobby Deol/Instagram

Bobby Deol starts shooting for his first Telugu film, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, with Pawan Kalyan in Hyderabad.

Bobby, who will turn 56 on January 27, plays Aurangzeb and he says, 'Hair and make up done, Get me my costume.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Madhur Bhandarkar/Instagram

Madhur Bhandarkar says a prayer at the Golden Temple.

REDIFF MOVIES
