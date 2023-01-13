Golden Globe Movies Now On OTT!

Zombies, multiverse, tragedy, Japanese culinary traditions, you'll find it aplenty on OTT this week. Sukanya Verma lists everything you can see or skip.

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Where to watch? Rent on BookMyShow Stream

Language: English

Winner of two Golden Globes for Best Actress (Michelle Yeoh) and Supporting Actor (Ke Huy Quan) and a hot favourite for multiple Oscar nominations, Director duo Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert's madcap multiverse chronicles a Chinese immigrant's attempts to evade an unknown enemy while she deals with various versions of herself from parallel universes.

The Last of Us

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: English

Based on the popular video game, The Last of Us -- starring Pedro Pascal (Narcos, The Mandalorian) and Bella Ramsey (Game of Thrones) -- revolves around a cynical smuggler and defiant teenager trying to survive a zombie apocalypse in a dystopian future.

Trial By Fire

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

Over 50 people died and 150 injured in Delhi's Uphaar fire tragedy of 1997. Trial By Fire examines the personal ordeal two grief-stricken parents go through in their fight for justice.

Aftersun

Where to watch? Mubi

Language: English

Charlotte Wells' directorial debut is a warm father-daughter story set against a holiday at a Turkish resort that has received rave reviews since its premiere at Cannes last year.

Head Bush

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Kannada (with subtitles)

Inspired by Agni Shridhar's novel Daadagiriya Dinagalu, the Dhananjaya starrer recalls underworld activities in Bengaluru during the 1970s while focusing on mafia man M P Jairaj's life.

The Makanai: Cooking For The Maiko House

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Japanese (with subtitles)

Two friends arrive in the geisha district of Kyoto to realise their dreams of becoming a Makanai, but realise both food and fate has different plans in Hirokazu Kore-eda's splendorous adaptation of a popular manga.

Thattassery Koottam

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

An IAS aspirant and a jeweller's daughter fall in love but happily-ever-after is still a long way off owing to unforeseeable circumstances in this light-hearted, slice-of-life drama.

Crash Course in Romance

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

What happens when a vivacious side dish store runner meets a celebrity private tutor? Rom-com, of course!

Varalaru Mukkiyam

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

Jiiva slips into playboy mode to woo the girl-next-door in this hotchpotch of flirtations and frolic.

Mukundan Unni Associates

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

An ambitious advocate's single-minded aspiration to grow rich and successful get dangerous after a point in Abhinav Sunder Nayak's acclaimed dark comedy.

Where the Crawdads Sing

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

In this adaptation of Della Owens' bestselling thriller, a girl growing up independently in North Carolina's marshlands becomes prime suspect in the murder one of the two young men she's grown close to.