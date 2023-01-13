What Are Rakul-Jackky Celebrating?

Ritiesh Deshmukh's directorial debut Ved has done terrific business at the box office, and the Deshmukh family invited their friends over to celebrate.

Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh wear their Ved T-shirts.

Ved was their second release together in 2022. Their other film Mister Mummy, where both of them are shown pregnant, did not have much luck in theatres.

Deepshikha Deshmukh and Dhiraj Deshmukh arrive.

Deepshikha's brother Jackky BhagnaniRakul Singh.

Kanchi Kaul and husband Shabir Ahluwalia.

Aashish Chaudhary with wife Samita Bangarg Chaudhary, centre, and Jennifer Winget.

Ved is a remake of the hit Telugu film, Majili. Jiya Shankar plays the woman Riteish's Satya loves and loses.

Jitendra Joshi, one of the rising stars of OTT, has a pivotal part in the film.

Actor Shubhankar Tawde.

Khushi Hajare and Raviraj Kande are in Ved too.

The cast cuts a cake to celebrate with the media.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar