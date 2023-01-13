News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » What Are Rakul-Jackky Celebrating?

What Are Rakul-Jackky Celebrating?

By REDIFF MOVIES
January 13, 2023 16:09 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ritiesh Deshmukh's directorial debut Ved has done terrific business at the box office, and the Deshmukh family invited their friends over to celebrate.

 

Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh wear their Ved T-shirts.

Ved was their second release together in 2022. Their other film Mister Mummy, where both of them are shown pregnant, did not have much luck in theatres.

 

Deepshikha Deshmukh and Dhiraj Deshmukh arrive.

 

Deepshikha's brother Jackky BhagnaniRakul Singh.

 

Kanchi Kaul and husband Shabir Ahluwalia.

 

Aashish Chaudhary with wife Samita Bangarg Chaudhary, centre, and Jennifer Winget.

 

Ved is a remake of the hit Telugu film, Majili. Jiya Shankar plays the woman Riteish's Satya loves and loses.

 

Jitendra Joshi, one of the rising stars of OTT, has a pivotal part in the film.

 

Actor Shubhankar Tawde.

 

Khushi Hajare and Raviraj Kande are in Ved too.

 

The cast cuts a cake to celebrate with the media.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
Wah Genelia! Wah!
Wah Genelia! Wah!
The Best Vishal Bhardwaj Movie? VOTE!
The Best Vishal Bhardwaj Movie? VOTE!
'Keeravaaniji Is A True Representation Of India'
'Keeravaaniji Is A True Representation Of India'
Markets end up on easing inflation; metal, IT shine
Markets end up on easing inflation; metal, IT shine
Shah reviews J-K security scenario post-twin attacks
Shah reviews J-K security scenario post-twin attacks
Conflict of interest complaint against Binny dismissed
Conflict of interest complaint against Binny dismissed
The Shehzada Arrives!
The Shehzada Arrives!

More like this

Riteish-Genelia's Ved Is A Blockbuster

Riteish-Genelia's Ved Is A Blockbuster

Ved Review

Ved Review

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances