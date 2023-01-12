News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Take This Fun Bollywood Quiz!

Take This Fun Bollywood Quiz!

By SUKANYA VERMA
January 12, 2023 12:39 IST
Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

Ready for a round of our fun and filmi quiz?

All you have to is identify the movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

 
A. Ok Jaanu
B. Stree
C. Gori Tere Pyaar Mein
  A. Ok Jaanu
 
A. Anjaam
B. Baazigar
C. Darr
  B. Baazigar
 
A. Ek Ajnabee
B. Hindustan Ki Kasam
C. Lakshya
  A. Ek Ajnabee
 
A. 1971
B. LoC Kargil
C. Shool
  C. Shool
 
A. What's Your Raashee
B. Maqbool
C. Judaai
  B. Maqbool
 
A. Maharaja
B. Criminal
C. Akele Hum Akele Tum
  C. Akele Hum Akele Tum
 
A. Katha
B. Bezubaan
C. Lorie
  A. Katha
 
A. Drona
B. Bluffmaster
C. Dostana
  C. Dostana
 
A. Kurbaan
B. Phantom
C. Agent Vinod
  B. Phantom
 
A. Housefull 4
B. Kick
C. Heropanti 2
  A. Housefull 4
 
  
Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
