Have You Met Ram Charan's Pet Rhyme?

Your mid-week blues can be a thing of the past.

We have a prescription: Have a look at these cheery pics of pets that are far more adorable than their celeb owners.

It's an Rx exercise guaranteed to make your heart khush.

First up is the apple of Ram 'Cherry' Charan's eye.

IMAGE: Dad and Mom's little angel Rhyme, like many pets considerably more famous than their 'owners', has his personal Instagram account (@alwaysrhyme).

He also has an sibling -- a Jack Russell named Brat.

Rhyme, who seems to be a French Barbet by breed, will shortly join a Frequent Flyers' Club. He's already packed his suitcase full of doggie bones and travelled with Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela to Japan, Dubai, Amritsar and beyond.

It's only a matter of time before the star kid finds his first role in Tollywood.

PS: We bet you know which song he loves to jiggle his ears and tail to.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ram Charan/Instagram

IMAGE: Like his parents, Rhyme's hero of heroes is S S Rajamouli.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Always Rhyme/Instagram

IMAGE: Mere pass police hai, power hai, paisa hai, Lisa hai: Boman Irani and his girl Lisa.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Boman Irani/Instagram

IMAGE: 'A picture says a thousand words,' writes Boman of this shot of his wife with Gina and Lisa. Gina and Lisa have a thousand things to say too.

All eyes are on Zenobia's breakfast dosa or chila.

'But that Gina is forever hungry,' he adds. Yup Gina, a dog diet is called for.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Boman Irani/Instagram

IMAGE: This is the love that Akshay Kumar returns home to! In spite of the fact that he prefers lilac tracks.

'Don't you wish the humans we lived with greeted us with the same enthusiasm?' questions Twinkle Khanna.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Akshay Kumar/Instagram

IMAGE: Pet goodbyes are always hard. They don't know if you are coming back in an hour, a day or a year. And you are going to miss them every moment that you are away.

Akshay and Twinkle's daughter Nitara with handsome Freddy.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Twinkle Khanna/Instagram

IMAGE: What do you think of Kamal Haasan's 'doggy bag'?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kamal Haasan/Instagram

IMAGE: Thrice as nice! Meet more of Ulaganayagan's shiny hairy babies Sundari, Rami and Homer.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kamal Haasan/Instagram

IMAGE: Kartik Aaryan and his 'poser sibling' Katori. She is better at selfies than he.

She rocks white and has channelled her inner diva in an off-shoulder, only cutouts, backless super sexy all-red collar.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

We ask you, dear readers to share pics of your pets.

Write in to getahead@rediff.co.in with 'My Pet Pic' in the subject line and share your responses along with your NAME and the PLACE where you live.