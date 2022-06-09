News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Shriya, Sonali and The Broken News

Shriya, Sonali and The Broken News

By Rediff Movies
June 09, 2022 16:27 IST
Sonali Bendre makes her acting comeback with the OTT show, The Broken News, where she plays a journalist.

A special screening was held in Mumbai for the cast's family and friends on June 8.

The show airs from June 10 on ZEE5.

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

 

IMAGE: Sonali Bendre, 47, gets ready to thrill us once again on screen.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Sonali is flanked by husband Goldie Behl and son Ranveer.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Shriya Pilgaonkar plays a pivotal role in the show.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: She is escorted by her proud daddy Sachin Pilgaonkar.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Broken News revolves around two rival news networks and tells the story of the hardships faced by journalists.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: It's always a pleasure to see Jaideep Ahlawat in a leading role.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Television presenter, singer and YouTuber Taaruk Raina makes his debut in Broken News.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Sukhmani Sadana.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, who was recently seen in Feels Like Ishq, joins the cast.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Sonali's sister-in-law, Producer Srishti Behl Arya.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Mugdha Godse.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

 

 
