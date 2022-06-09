Shriya, Sonali and The Broken News

Sonali Bendre makes her acting comeback with the OTT show, The Broken News, where she plays a journalist.

A special screening was held in Mumbai for the cast's family and friends on June 8.

The show airs from June 10 on ZEE5.

IMAGE: Sonali Bendre, 47, gets ready to thrill us once again on screen.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Sonali is flanked by husband Goldie Behl and son Ranveer.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Shriya Pilgaonkar plays a pivotal role in the show.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: She is escorted by her proud daddy Sachin Pilgaonkar.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Broken News revolves around two rival news networks and tells the story of the hardships faced by journalists.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: It's always a pleasure to see Jaideep Ahlawat in a leading role.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Television presenter, singer and YouTuber Taaruk Raina makes his debut in Broken News.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Sukhmani Sadana.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, who was recently seen in Feels Like Ishq, joins the cast.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Sonali's sister-in-law, Producer Srishti Behl Arya.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Mugdha Godse.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar