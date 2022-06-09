News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Is Sanya Malhotra In LOVE?

Is Sanya Malhotra In LOVE?

By Rediff Movies
June 09, 2022 12:09 IST
Sophie's a water baby... Krystle has a 'fruitful day'... Soha picnics in London...

Please click on the images for a closer look at the stars.

 

IMAGE: Sanya Malhotra is charmed by her selfie.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: 'Don't let the coldness of the world dim your sparkle Go ahead, shine on !!!' says Huma Qureshi.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Huma Qureshi/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Vaani Kapoor adds: 'Don't smother the f(l)ames within you.. Only to live frozen.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sophie Choudry celebrates World Ocean Day.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sophie Choudry/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Krystle D'souza goes fruit-shopping in Cannes!
Photograph: Kind courtesy Krystle D'souza/Instagram

 

IMAGE: That is how Tisca Chopra celebrates 'When you finish writing a difficult scene'.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tisca Chopra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Radhika Apte likes her colours bright.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhika Apte/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Manisha Koirala gets camera-ready. 'Makeup is art.. Beauty is spirit!!' she writes.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Manisha Koirala/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Guess who this actor is? *Answer at the bottom of the page.

 

IMAGE: Soha Ali Khan enjoys a picnic with daughter Inaaya in London.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Kamal Haasan gifts Suriya a watch: 'A moment like this makes life beautiful! Thank you Anna for your #rolex @ikamalhaasan'.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Suriya/Instagram

*That's Sobhita Dhulipala getting ready to promote her film, Major, on Indian Idol Telugu.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

 

 

 

 
Rediff Movies
