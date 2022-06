Shilpa Shetty's FUN Birthday Celebration!

Shilpa Shetty had a blast at her 47th birthday on June 8.

The actress, who has been busy promoting her upcoming film, Nikamma, spent her big day mingling with the media, meeting her co-stars Shirley Setia and Abhimanyu Dassani, eating cake and, of course, enjoying her new vanity van!

Please click on the images for a look at Shilpa's birthday celebration.

IMAGE: Shilpa Shetty scoops out the best bits from her three-tier birthday cake.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Her Nikamma co-stars Shirley Setia and Abhimanyu Dassani feed Shilpa some cake.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Shilpa returns the favour.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: A birthday hug from mommy Sunanda Shetty.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Husband Raj Kundra keeps his face shield on.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Shamita Shetty, who has reportedly parted ways with her Bigg Boss beau Raqesh Bapat, smiles on her sister's special day.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Abhimanyu and Shirley perform for Shilpa!

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Can the dancer in Shilpa resist?

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Say cheese!

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Later in the evening, Shilpa changed into a body-hugging black dress.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Raj Kundra twins with her.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Shamita picks neon.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Akanksha Malhotra joins the family outing.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar