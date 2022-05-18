Who did this to Priyanka?

Jacqueline prays... Rakul goes river rafting... Saiyami feels the heat...
Want a closer look at the stars? Do click on the pictures.
IMAGE: Priyanka Chopra asks, 'Did u have a tough day at work as well? #actorslife #citadel #adayinthelife @agbofilms @amazonstudios.'
While it might have been a tough day at work, no, Priyanka's not hurt.
She's on the sets of the series, Citadel, created by the Russo brothers and co-starring Richard Madden.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram
IMAGE: Jacqueline Fernandez asks for divine intervention.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram
IMAGE: Rakul Preet Singh goes river rafting.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram
IMAGE: 'It's so hot outside, the water is hot enough to make some tea,' says Saiyami Kher.
Her aunt Shabana Azmi replies, 'But you are looking cool as a cucumber ..I'm shooting in the blazing sun and I cannot only make tea in the water of the lake but also boil eggs!!!'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Saiyami Kher/Instagram
IMAGE: A candlelight dinner... but Huma Qureshi is not sharing details.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Huma Qureshi/Instagram
IMAGE: Diana Penty's on a cleaning spree.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram
IMAGE: What was Joyce Polycarp telling her daughters Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora Ladak?
We want in on the joke too :)
Mother and daughters are on a trip to Rishikesh.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram
IMAGE: Ram Gopal Varma shares this picture of Urmila Matondkar from Rangeela and writes, 'HOTTER than the HOTTEST... A pic of Urmila's I took while shooting Tanha Tanha song in RANGEELA.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ram Gopal Varma/Instagram
IMAGE: Plabita Borthakur has a question for you: 'Am I leaning against the wall or lying on the floor?'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Plabita Borthakur/Instagram
IMAGE: Kalki Koechlin is on a night shoot. Is she checking in on daughter Sappho?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kalki Koechlin/Instagram
IMAGE: Pulkit Samrat, Pankaj Tripathi, Varun Sharma, Director Mrig Lamba and Manjot️️ Singh are on their way back from Gujarat.
What were they doing there? Shooting for Fukrey 3, of course.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Sharma/Instagram