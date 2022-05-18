News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Who did this to Priyanka?

Who did this to Priyanka?

By Rediff Movies
Last updated on: May 18, 2022 18:24 IST
Jacqueline prays... Rakul goes river rafting... Saiyami feels the heat...

Want a closer look at the stars? Do click on the pictures.

 

IMAGE: Priyanka Chopra asks, 'Did u have a tough day at work as well? #actorslife #citadel #adayinthelife @agbofilms @amazonstudios.'
While it might have been a tough day at work, no, Priyanka's not hurt.
She's on the sets of the series, Citadel, created by the Russo brothers and co-starring Richard Madden.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Jacqueline Fernandez asks for divine intervention.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Rakul Preet Singh goes river rafting.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

 

IMAGE: 'It's so hot outside, the water is hot enough to make some tea,' says Saiyami Kher.
Her aunt Shabana Azmi replies, 'But you are looking cool as a cucumber ..I'm shooting in the blazing sun and I cannot only make tea in the water of the lake but also boil eggs!!!'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Saiyami Kher/Instagram

 

IMAGE: A candlelight dinner... but Huma Qureshi is not sharing details.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Huma Qureshi/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Diana Penty's on a cleaning spree.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram

 

IMAGE: What was Joyce Polycarp telling her daughters Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora Ladak?
We want in on the joke too :)
Mother and daughters are on a trip to Rishikesh.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Ram Gopal Varma shares this picture of Urmila Matondkar from Rangeela and writes, 'HOTTER than the HOTTEST... A pic of Urmila's I took while shooting Tanha Tanha song in RANGEELA.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ram Gopal Varma/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Plabita Borthakur has a question for you: 'Am I leaning against the wall or lying on the floor?'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Plabita Borthakur/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Kalki Koechlin is on a night shoot. Is she checking in on daughter Sappho?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kalki Koechlin/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Pulkit Samrat, Pankaj Tripathi, Varun Sharma, Director Mrig Lamba and Manjot️️ Singh are on their way back from Gujarat.
What were they doing there? Shooting for Fukrey 3, of course.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Sharma/Instagram

 

 

 
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
