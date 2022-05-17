Tara Sharma, Koel Purie join The Archies

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sharma/Instagram

So far the focus in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies has been on the youngsters.

Well, the youngsters have parents too. And Zoya has opted for some unusual casting in the senior roles as well.

Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda's mothers will be played Koel Purie and Tara Sharma respectively.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Koel Puri/Instagram

Twenty years ago, Tara made her debut as a leading lady in Anupam Kher's directorial Om Jai Jagdish, where she was cast as Abhishek Bachchan's wife. Now, she will be seen as Abhishek's nephew's mother.

Koel Purie, India Today owner Aroon Purie's elder daughter, was never keen on an acting career. She did try her luck in the movies with films like Everybody Says I'm Fine and The Great Indian Butterfly.

Like Tara, she made her debut in a film directed by an actor-turned-director, Rahul Bose (Everybody Says I'm Fine). She was last seen in the Sonam Kapoor cricket satire The Zoya Factor.

Now, Koel is all set to be directed by Zoya Akhtar in The Archies.

Interestingly, both actresses were chosen for their physical resemblance to their screen sons; Agastya and Suhana can pass off as Tara Sharma's and Koel Purie's children.