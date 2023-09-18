News
Who Alia Partied With Over The Weekend

Who Alia Partied With Over The Weekend

By REDIFF MOVIES
September 18, 2023 18:12 IST
Monica, O My Darling Actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor threw a birthday bash in Mumbai over the weekend, and her bestie Alia Bhatt made sure to party hard with her.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt returns from the US and starts partying right away with bestie Akansha Ranjan Kapoor at the latter's birthday party. But first, a cute message on Instagram.

 

Akansha with elder sister Anushka Ranjan and Vaani Kapoor.

 

Malaika Arora.

 

Athiya Shetty arrives with...

 

...Brother Ahan Shetty.

 

Karishma Tanna.

 

Varun Sharma.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

 

REDIFF MOVIES
