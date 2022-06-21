Learn Yoga from Karisma, Nargis, Neha Dhupia

Yoga is a big part of Bollywood fitness routines, and on International Yoga Day, film folk show off their best asanas on social media.

IMAGE: Karisma Kapoor feels, 'Yoga is Like Music. The Rhythm of the Body, The Melody of the Mind, The Harmony of the soul. Happy International Yoga Day!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Esha Deol: 'Finding balance, flowing through the motion & feeling present. That's what yoga means to me. What does it mean to you?'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Deol/Instagram

IMAGE: 'YOGA is the Journey of the self, To the self, Through the self'. HAPPY INTERNATIONAL YOGA DAY!' says Nargis Fakhri.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nargis Fakhri/Instagram

IMAGE: Sonal Chauhan does the Sukh asana.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonal Chauhan/Instagram

IMAGE: Anil Kapoor: 'Celebrating World Yoga Day! For a happy & healthy mind & body everyone should do some form of yoga everyday! This is my advice so you can also #jugjuggjeeyo.'

Varun Dhawan replies, 'Sir are u an alien please be honest how can u be 65 my god this man #inspirational'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anil Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Tina Datta: 'When you listen to yourself, everything comes naturally. It comes from inside, like a kind of will to do something. Try to be sensitive. That is yoga..

'That's why it's called a practice. We have to practice a practice if it is to be of value.

'The very heart of yoga practice is 'abyhasa' -- steady effort in the direction you want to go. Yoga means addition -- the addition of energy, strength, and beauty to body, mind, and soul.

'Take care of your body., it's the only place you've to live in .. Happy International Yoga Day.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tina Datta/Instagram

IMAGE: Neha Dhupia: 'I get it from my father -- his daily practice and me practising everyday … #shirshasana … thank you @rohitflowyoga for the gyaan and dhyaan … #internationalyogaday.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Dhupia/Instagram

IMAGE: New mom Pranitha Subhash shares a throwback pic and writes, 'I don't know if I'll ever get back to being this fit.. but here are some TBTs Acro Yoga.. Happy International Yoga Day!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranitha Subhash/Instagram

IMAGE: Urmila Matondkar: 'Yoga is not restrained to merely what we do on the mat..it needs to beautifully flow into our lives..put us on a constant n endless path of self discovery n enlightenment. Make us best version of ourselves.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urmila Matondkar/Instagram

IMAGE: Divyanka Tripathi practices yoga with her trainer.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Divyanka Tripathi/Instagram

IMAGE: Mohanlal finds the perfect place to do his yoga.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mohanlal/Instagram

IMAGE: Madhur Bhandarkar meditates.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Madhur Bhandarkar/Instagram