Where's Shruti Hasaan Holidaying?

Sunny wishes Nisha... Esha wishes Hema... Karisma daydreams...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shruti Haasan/Instagram

Shruti Haasan sends a postcard from her Greek holiday and writes, 'Getting to know a place is a beautiful thing.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soni Razdan/Instagram

Soni Razdan revives her memories of a trip to London with her daughters, Alia and Shaheen Bhatt.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Farhan Akhtar/Instagram

Farhan Akhtar returns to the place where he shot his debut film, Dil Chahta Hai.

He shares a throwback picture with wife Shibani Dandekar -- they were doing the Bridge Climb in Sydney -- and writes, 'When we were on top down under.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tisca Chopra/Instagram

Tisca Chopra relaxes at a spa in Jaipur.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

Sunny Leone wishes daughter Nisha on her birthday: 'Happy 7th birthday to my baby girl Nisha!! I love you so much and always want to see you smiling and shining just the way you are!!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Deol/Instagram

Esha Deol wishes her mum Hema Malini on her birthday: 'Happy birthday mamma May god bless you with the best of health and lots of happiness. I am always by your side love you.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhika Apte/Instagram

Radhika Apte's 'balancing act'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

'I'm in a disco daydream,' says Karisma Kapoor.