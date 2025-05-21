10 Understated OTT Reccos For You!

Wondering where to catch some overlooked, understated gems. Here are some OTT recommendations for you.

Dhak Dhak

Where to watch? Netflix, Jio Hotstar

Four women of different age and circumstances zoom off on their bikes from Delhi to Ladakh and impart a lesson in empowerment and sisterhood.

Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

A bungling kidnapping scheme by an unhappily married man and his equally desperate for cash cronies ensues in a comedy of errors and underscoring of Johnny Lever's comic might.

99

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Raj & DK's underrated crime caper high on an ensemble cast and escapades of two crooks deserves a dekko.

Phas Gaye Re Obama

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Recession, American dream, kidnapping, circus of emotions and reality abound in Phas Gaye Re Obama's modest setup and droll laughs.

Aghaat

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Gain in depth knowledge of worker union woes in Govind Nihalani's intensely political take powered by the likes of Om Puri, Naseeruddin Shah and Amrish Puri.

13B

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

A supernatural force finds a new address to haunt the inhabitants of 13B across a TV set in the R Madhavan chiller.

Lootcase

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Finding a bag full of money can be a boon as well as a curse as Kunal Kemmu finds out much to his delight and dismay in the freewheeling Lootcase.

Dear Maya

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

A picture of desolation comes out of her shell in Manisha Koirala's compelling portrayal across a series of school girl pranks in the gently intriguing, surprisingly charming Dear Maya.

Daawat-E-Ishq

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Dowry and daavats make for an unlikely combination in Parineeti Chopra and Aditya Roy Kapoor's rom-com with a message.

Berlin

Where to watch? ZEE5

Atul Sabharwal crafts a desi John le Carré espionage drama in Berlin's bare and bleak 'cat and mouse' game backed by rock solid performances.