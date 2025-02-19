HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
10 Hidden Gems on OTT

By SUKANYA VERMA
February 19, 2025 16:25 IST

Your search for terrific hidden Hindi cinema gems stops right here. Sukanya Verma lists 10 terrific films available on OTT you need to watch right now.

 

Tu Hai Mera Sunday
Where to watch: Jio Hotstar

A criminally underrated story of navigating friendship and free space against Mumbai's chaos and comfort.

 

Saaz
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Sai Paranjpye masterfully captures the emotional highs and lows of a pair of gifted singers and sisters, often said to be inspired by Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle's rivalry.

 

Ankhon Dekhi
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Sanjay Mishra plays an ordinary guy with extraordinary perspective whose dedicated idiosyncrasies change the course of his life in the brilliant Ankhon Dekhi.

 

Sonchiriya
Where to watch: ZEE5

Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar and Manoj Bajpayee deliver performances for the ages in Abhishek Chaubey's soulful exploration of Chambal's daku community.

Listen Amaya
Where to watch: Eros Now

Farooque Shaikh and Deepti Naval reunite to portray an adult relationship and the mother-daughter conflict it leads to in a drama that has its heart in place.

 

Sniff
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

A schoolboy uses his olfactory powers to turn sleuth and solve the crisis plaguing his neighbourhood in Amole Gupta's feel-good family film.

 

Waiting
Where to watch: Jio Hotstar

Naseeruddin Shah and Kalki Koechlin play a family of folks fighting life and death situations in the hospital as they find hope and comfort in each other in this gentle gem.

 

Firaaq
Where to watch: ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video

Director Nandita Das sensitively, sensibly conveys the repercussions of the 2002 Gujarat communal riots on the common man of both communities.

 

Dor
Where to watch: SonyLIV

Friendship and forgiveness are key takeaways from Nagesh Kukunoor's heartfelt Rajasthan story high on Ayesha Takia and Gul Panag's warm chemistry.

 

Maya Memsaab
Where to watch: Netflix

Ketan Mehta's adaptation of French novelist Gustave Flaubert's Madame Bovary chronicles the restless, dissatisfied existence of a passionate woman craving more from her conventional life.

SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
