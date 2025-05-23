Watch Salman's Sikandar On OTT

Salman, Sirens, Seoul sisters, the OTT menu this week is as diverse as it gets. Sukanya Verma lists your options..

Sikandar

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

Salman Khan promotes organ donation and philanthropy while taking on the corrupt in and as Sikandar, co-starring Rashmika Mandana in a glorified cameo, in a typical potboiler designed to pull the superstar out of his career slump.

Landman

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: English

Stars like Billy Bob Thornton, Demi Moore and Jon Hamm headline the West Texas-centric show about aspirations and ambitions around the oil industry.

Nine Puzzles

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

Itaewon Class star Kim Da-Mi and Son Suk-ku of My Liberation Notes fame come together to solve a murder mystery around a curious puzzle piece while their past differences and future goals collide.

Our Unwritten Seoul

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

A pair of identical twins, swap their chalk and cheese existence, and live a lie to the hilt for mysterious purposes in the 12-episode Korean drama.

A Minecraft Movie

Where to watch? Rent on Amazon Prime Video, BookMyShow Stream

Language: English

The hugely popular video game gets the movie treatment in the breezy adventures and goofy antics of Jack Black and Jason Momoa's rib-tickling camaraderie after a quartet of misfits cross a portal and arrive in Overworld confronted by the baddies of Nether in A Minecraft Movie.

Fear Street Prom Queen

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

It's 1988 and the competition is killer high to nab the Prom Queen title between campus divas and a spirited outsider, oblivious to a murderous, masked force lurking around the corner, as part of the slasher flick's genre-fulfilling obligations.

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Persian (with subtitles)

Set against the backdrop of political turmoil in Tehran, Mohammad Rasoulof's critically-acclaimed, award-winning drama examines the repercussions of surviving such uproar on the mental health of an increasingly paranoiac judge and the rifts it causes within his family.

Sirens

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Adapting her 2011 play, Elemeno Pea for OTT, Molly Smith Metzler's five-part black comedy takes off when the bond between a pair of blue collar sisters is tested by one's billionaire boss played by a deliciously twisted Julianne Moore.

Agnyathavasi

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Kannada (with subtitles)

A police procedural set in the 1990s, Agnyathavasi follows the investigation of a cop inside a sleepy town of Karnataka as it gets a taste of crime for the first in forever.

Abhilasham

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

Romance returns in a modest shop owner's life with the arrival of a single mother -- a friend from his childhood days and someone he's silently crushed on since they were kids.

Motorheads

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

A 10-part coming-of-age series set around the world of street racing where rules are bent and friendships are forged.

Happy Mondays

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Thai (with subtitles)

Looks like time loop is the theme of the week with Bhool Chuk Maaf (finally) hitting the theatres this Friday and Thai rom-com revolving around a man stuck in April 1st taking the opportunity to win his ladylove in Happy Mondays.

Pee-wee as Himself

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: English

Get intimate with the man behind comedian Paul Reubens, synonymous with his iconic portrayal of Pee-wee Herman, in the two-part documentary exploring his personal life and preferences.