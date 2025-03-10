Women's Friendships: 10 Movies To Watch

While men continue to celebrate friendship in style, even in films made by a female director, for instance, Zindagi Milegi Na Dobara by Zoya Akhtar or Happy New Year by Farah Khan and the recent Superboys Of Malegaon by Reema Kagti, there are very few that do the same for female friendships.

In International Women's Day week, Deepa Gahlot picks 10 films on women's bonding to watch on OTT.

Dor (2006)

Where to watch: SonyLiv

Nagesh Kukunoor's heartwarming film was about two women (Gul Panag-Ayesha Takia), who fight conservatism with grace and courage.

Queen (2013)

Where to watch: Netflix

In Vikas Bahl's empowering film, when a woman (Kangana Ranaut) is jilted before her wedding, she decides to take her honeymoon trip to Paris, solo, and forms a warm, supportive friendship with the free-spirited Vijaylaxmi (Lisa Haydon).

Dedh Ishqiya (2014)

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, SonyLiv

A coquettish begum (Madhuri Dixit) and her aide-lover (Huma Qureshi) con two thieves who have come to steal from them.

Angry Indian Goddesses(2015)

Where to watch: Apple TV

A young woman (Sara Jane Dias) invites her closest friends to a bachelorette to celebrate her upcoming wedding in Pan Nalin's film.

Pink (2016)

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

In Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury's topical film, when three friends and flatmates (Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Andrea Tariang) are harassed by young men from powerful Delhi families, they band together to get them punished.

Veere Di Wedding (2018)

Where to watch: Netflix

In Shashanka Ghosh's Sex In The City inspired film, four friends -- Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, Shikha Talsania -- support each other through their emotional lows.

Mimi (2021)

Where to watch: Netflix

When Mimi (Kriti Sanon) decides to become a surrogate for an American couple to earn a large sum of money, her friend (Sai Tamhankar) stands by her, without question.

Double XL (2022)

Where to watch: Netflix

In Satram Ramani's film, two overweight friends (Sonakskhi Sinha and Huma Qureshi) battle society's unfair beauty standards imposed on women.

Dhak Dhak(2023)

Where to watch: Netflix

In the road trip adventure directed by Navin Dudeja, four women bikers -- Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Dia Mirza -- form a strong bond.

Crew (2024)

Where to watch: Netflix

Three airline stewardesses (Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon), who are close friends, con a scamster in Rajesh Krishnan's crime caper.