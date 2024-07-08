News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Where Kalki Stands In Deepika's Top 10?

Where Kalki Stands In Deepika's Top 10?

By JOGINDER TUTEJA
July 08, 2024 09:25 IST
Kalki 2898 AD has been doing so well at the box office that it has moved up on Deepika Padukone's biggest hit list and settled at the fifth spot.

The top spot, of course, is Pathaan and probably stay there for a while.

With Kalki's entry, her film with husband Ranveer Singh -- '83 -- moves out.

It's notable that Abbas-Mustan's Race 2 film still features amongst Deepika's best, 11 years after its release.

Joginder Tuteja looks at the first week collections of Deepika's Top 10 hits.

 

Pathaan
Box office collection: Rs 330.25 crore/Rs 3.3 billion

 

Happy New Year
Box office collection: Rs 152 crore/Rs 1.52 billion

 

Padmaavat
Box office collection: Rs 150.50 crore/Rs 1.5 billion

 

 

Kalki 2898 AD
Box office collection: Rs 150 crore*/Rs 1.5 billion

 

 

Chennai Express
Box office: Rs 149.96 crore/Rs 1.4996 billion

 

 

Fighter
Box office: Rs 143.85 crore/Rs 1.44 billion

 

 

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
Box office: Rs 106.60 crore/Rs 1.7 billion

 

 

Bajirao Mastani
Box office: Rs 86.15 crore/Rs 861.5 million

 

Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela
Box office: RsM79.49 crore/Rs 749.9 million

 

Race 2
Box office: Rs 76.10 crore/Rs 761 million

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources.

JOGINDER TUTEJA
