Where Kalki Stands In Deepika's Top 10?

Kalki 2898 AD has been doing so well at the box office that it has moved up on Deepika Padukone's biggest hit list and settled at the fifth spot.

The top spot, of course, is Pathaan and probably stay there for a while.

With Kalki's entry, her film with husband Ranveer Singh -- '83 -- moves out.

It's notable that Abbas-Mustan's Race 2 film still features amongst Deepika's best, 11 years after its release.

Joginder Tuteja looks at the first week collections of Deepika's Top 10 hits.

Pathaan

Box office collection: Rs 330.25 crore/Rs 3.3 billion

Happy New Year

Box office collection: Rs 152 crore/Rs 1.52 billion

Padmaavat

Box office collection: Rs 150.50 crore/Rs 1.5 billion

Kalki 2898 AD

Box office collection: Rs 150 crore*/Rs 1.5 billion

Chennai Express

Box office: Rs 149.96 crore/Rs 1.4996 billion

Fighter

Box office: Rs 143.85 crore/Rs 1.44 billion

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Box office: Rs 106.60 crore/Rs 1.7 billion

Bajirao Mastani

Box office: Rs 86.15 crore/Rs 861.5 million

Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela

Box office: RsM79.49 crore/Rs 749.9 million

Race 2

Box office: Rs 76.10 crore/Rs 761 million

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources.