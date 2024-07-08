Where Kalki Stands In Deepika's Top 10?

Kalki 2898 AD has been doing so well at the box office that it has moved up on Deepika Padukone's biggest hit list and settled at the fifth spot.
The top spot, of course, is Pathaan and probably stay there for a while.
With Kalki's entry, her film with husband Ranveer Singh -- '83 -- moves out.
It's notable that Abbas-Mustan's Race 2 film still features amongst Deepika's best, 11 years after its release.
Joginder Tuteja looks at the first week collections of Deepika's Top 10 hits.
Pathaan
Box office collection: Rs 330.25 crore/Rs 3.3 billion
Happy New Year
Box office collection: Rs 152 crore/Rs 1.52 billion
Padmaavat
Box office collection: Rs 150.50 crore/Rs 1.5 billion
Kalki 2898 AD
Box office collection: Rs 150 crore*/Rs 1.5 billion
Chennai Express
Box office: Rs 149.96 crore/Rs 1.4996 billion
Fighter
Box office: Rs 143.85 crore/Rs 1.44 billion
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
Box office: Rs 106.60 crore/Rs 1.7 billion
Bajirao Mastani
Box office: Rs 86.15 crore/Rs 861.5 million
Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela
Box office: RsM79.49 crore/Rs 749.9 million
Race 2
Box office: Rs 76.10 crore/Rs 761 million
*Estimates. Final numbers awaited.
Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources.