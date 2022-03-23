News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Like Katrina's Dramatic BOLD EYES?

Like Katrina's Dramatic BOLD EYES?

By NAMRATA THAKKER
March 23, 2022 08:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

If you are looking for ways to experiment with your eye makeup, take a cue from Bollywood's glamorous divas.

Namrata Thakker curates some cool hacks to make your eyes pop!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Matching your eyeshadow to your outfit can be tricky, but Katrina Kaif pulls it off.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

Keep your makeup subtle and go bold with your eyeliner, just like Hina Khan. Let your eyes do all the talking!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Deepika Padukone's intense smokey eye look is perfect for every wedding occasion.

All you have to do is use some brown eyeshadow with heavily kohled eyes.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nia Sharma/Instagram

Nia Sharma shows us makeup can be fun and flirty too.

The pink eyeshadow does wonders to her boho-chic avatar.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

How cool is Disha Patani's two-toned shimmery eyeshadow look?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Kriti Sanon's soft yet striking eye makeup is easy to pull off if you're a beginner and don't want to experiment too much.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Playing with bright colours is always a good way to up the glam quotient.

Mrunal Thakur's blue eyeliner does exactly that when teamed with her white outfit.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kritika Kamra/Instagram

Go for winged eyeliner and subtle eyeshadow if you want the 'no makeup' look like Kritika Kamra.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

Here's Sonakshi Sinha giving us major makeup goals with her icy, metallic eyes.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

Give your eyes some quirkiness and opt for a shimmery teal blue eyeliner. You'll definitely make an impression like Jacqueline Fernandez.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Who Looks BEST in a Vintage Sari? VOTE!
Who Looks BEST in a Vintage Sari? VOTE!
When Aishwarya made eyes at you!
When Aishwarya made eyes at you!
5 Exercises To Prevent Eye Strain
5 Exercises To Prevent Eye Strain
'Paytm's business will continue'
'Paytm's business will continue'
Why Shibani Is Crazy About Sneakers
Why Shibani Is Crazy About Sneakers
Meet The REAL RRR Revolutionaries
Meet The REAL RRR Revolutionaries
'Kashmiri Pandits were targeted just like others'
'Kashmiri Pandits were targeted just like others'

More like this

Does Malaika have the perfect BLUE eyes?

Does Malaika have the perfect BLUE eyes?

Step Inside Neha-Angad's Sweet Home

Step Inside Neha-Angad's Sweet Home

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances