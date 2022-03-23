Like Katrina's Dramatic BOLD EYES?

If you are looking for ways to experiment with your eye makeup, take a cue from Bollywood's glamorous divas.

Namrata Thakker curates some cool hacks to make your eyes pop!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Matching your eyeshadow to your outfit can be tricky, but Katrina Kaif pulls it off.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

Keep your makeup subtle and go bold with your eyeliner, just like Hina Khan. Let your eyes do all the talking!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Deepika Padukone's intense smokey eye look is perfect for every wedding occasion.

All you have to do is use some brown eyeshadow with heavily kohled eyes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nia Sharma/Instagram

Nia Sharma shows us makeup can be fun and flirty too.

The pink eyeshadow does wonders to her boho-chic avatar.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

How cool is Disha Patani's two-toned shimmery eyeshadow look?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Kriti Sanon's soft yet striking eye makeup is easy to pull off if you're a beginner and don't want to experiment too much.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Playing with bright colours is always a good way to up the glam quotient.

Mrunal Thakur's blue eyeliner does exactly that when teamed with her white outfit.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kritika Kamra/Instagram

Go for winged eyeliner and subtle eyeshadow if you want the 'no makeup' look like Kritika Kamra.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

Here's Sonakshi Sinha giving us major makeup goals with her icy, metallic eyes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

Give your eyes some quirkiness and opt for a shimmery teal blue eyeliner. You'll definitely make an impression like Jacqueline Fernandez.