Like Katrina's Dramatic BOLD EYES?

If you are looking for ways to experiment with your eye makeup, take a cue from Bollywood's glamorous divas.
Namrata Thakker curates some cool hacks to make your eyes pop!
Matching your eyeshadow to your outfit can be tricky, but Katrina Kaif pulls it off.
Keep your makeup subtle and go bold with your eyeliner, just like Hina Khan. Let your eyes do all the talking!
Deepika Padukone's intense smokey eye look is perfect for every wedding occasion.
All you have to do is use some brown eyeshadow with heavily kohled eyes.
Nia Sharma shows us makeup can be fun and flirty too.
The pink eyeshadow does wonders to her boho-chic avatar.
How cool is Disha Patani's two-toned shimmery eyeshadow look?
Kriti Sanon's soft yet striking eye makeup is easy to pull off if you're a beginner and don't want to experiment too much.
Playing with bright colours is always a good way to up the glam quotient.
Mrunal Thakur's blue eyeliner does exactly that when teamed with her white outfit.
Go for winged eyeliner and subtle eyeshadow if you want the 'no makeup' look like Kritika Kamra.
Here's Sonakshi Sinha giving us major makeup goals with her icy, metallic eyes.
Give your eyes some quirkiness and opt for a shimmery teal blue eyeliner. You'll definitely make an impression like Jacqueline Fernandez.