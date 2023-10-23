News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Where Did Deepika Wear This Stunning Red?

Where Did Deepika Wear This Stunning Red?

By REDIFF MOVIES
October 23, 2023 12:17 IST
Trust Deepika Padukone to make a splash in red which will make your Monday blues go away!

Deepika chose the colour to party with Shah Rukh Khan over the weekend but not before lighting up Instagram first!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Laughter in red.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

The many moods...

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

...Profiles...

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

...And poses of Deepika.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

We will see a lot of Dips this week. She will adorn Karan Johar's couch during the premiere episode of Koffee With Karan this Thursday, along with husband Ranveer Singh.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Red alert.

 

The party was reportedly held to celebrate the wrap-up of Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki, his film with Rajkumar Hirani, who was also present.

 

Deepika brings her flaming reds to the party.

 

Gauri Khan.

 

Suhana Khan.

 

Rakul Singh arrives with boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani.

 

Sidharth Malhotra.

 

Karan Johar.

 

Chunky Panday with wife Bhavana.

 

Suniel Shetty with wife Mana.

 

Amruta Fadnavis.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

REDIFF MOVIES
