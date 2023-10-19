Do Katrina-Salman Look Hot? VOTE!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Do Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif still make a hot jodi?

If this teaser picture from their song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam in Tiger 3 is any indication, the answer is a big fat YES!

Singer Arijit Singh, who had famously upset Salman a few years ago, seems to have patched up, and lends his voice to Salman in this song.

Salman writes, 'Pehle gaane ki pehli jhalak. #LekePrabhuKaNaam! Oh haan, yeh hai Arijit Singh ka pehla gaana mere liye.'

Apart from Arijit, Nikhita has also sung this song. It has been composed by Pritam and the lyrics are by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

The song has been choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant.

Tiger 3 releases in theatres this Diwali, on November 12, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Do Katrina-Salman look hot together? VOTE!