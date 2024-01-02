Where Bollywood Celebrated New Year's Eve

Film folk celebrated 2024's arrival in different parts of the world.
Alia Bhatt posts a loved-up picture of herself with hubby Ranbir Kapoor. Must have been quite a party!
But Alia enjoyed some quiet time too, with daughter Raha, as they bid the last sunset of 2023 goodbye.
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra see the New Year with their kaala chashmas, as Kiara writes, '2023 -- so much to be grateful for 2024 -- coming for you baby. H A P P Y N E W Y E A R, PS:- he loves kala chashma so much, we had 4.'
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna enjoy family time in the Maldives.
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha enjoy Christmas and New Year's Eve in Austria and London.
Shahid Kapoor explores Bhutan with mum Neelima Azeem and brother Ishaan Khatter.
Shahid's wife Mira and children accompanied them.
Sonakshi Sinha takes in Cairo and writes, 'Being touristy can be so much fun sometimes. Visited the oldest oils and essence factory and Papyrus store in Egypt...'
Rakul Preet matches her dress with the 'blue waters and beautiful skies' as she celebrates with 'my most fav people'.
Welcome to Nushrratt Bharuccha's 'New Year lounge'!
She sends a postcard from Sydney and writes, 'Rocks, greens, sun, sand, blue waters and wind in my hair. 2023 has gone by so quickly I almost can't believe it. An eventful year! One that has left me humbled, grateful ad empowered all at once.. Taking on to the next one with more zest than ever before! Come on at me now 2024!'
Kartik Aaryan is ready to 'embrace 2024 with open arms'.