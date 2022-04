Priyanka-Nick Celebrate Easter in Heaven

Priyanka Chopra celebrated Easter in Heaven!

Yes, that's what she nicknamed the place, where she celebrated Easter with husband Nick Jonas.

Please click on the images for a look at Nick and Priyanka's Easter Sunday.

IMAGE: Priyanka and Nick complement each other, don't they?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

IMAGE: This is the couple's first Easter as parents.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

IMAGE: Up close, with Priyanka.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

IMAGE: Priyanka shows us what's on her plate!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

IMAGE: Nick cools off with a drink.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

IMAGE: The couple also spent time on a beach.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

IMAGE: Making beautiful memories.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram