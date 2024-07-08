When Sonakshi's Maa Started Crying

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha penned an emotional note for her parents Poonam and Shatrughan Sinha after the bidaai ceremony, where the bride leaves her father's home to move into her husband's.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

'At the wedding Maa started crying when it hit her i would be moving out of the house, i told her "Maa, dont worry... Juhu to Bandra only 25 mins" Missing them a lil extra today, so I'm telling myself the exact same thing,' Sonakshi writes.

She adds, 'Hope there's Sunday Sindhi curry made at home... See you soon... zoom zoom zoom.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

Sonakshi and Zaheer Iqbal had a registered marriage on June 23, followed by a wedding reception at Mumbai's Bastian restaurant in the evening.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

Shatrughan Sinha had also gotten emotional when his daughter stepped into a new phase in her life.

He told Rediff.com, "Every father waits for the moment when his daughter is given away to her chosen groom. My daughter Sonakshi looks most happy with Zaheer. Unki jodi salaamat rahe."