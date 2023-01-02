AMAZING Movies COMING UP!

There's so much entertainment coming up in the first three months of 2023, Joginder Tuteja tells us.

Kuttey

Release date: January 13

Kuttey, playing a cop, leads an ensemble cast also starring Tabu, Konkona Sen Sharma, Radhika Madan, Naseeruddin Shah and Kumud Mishra.

Vishal Bhardwaj's son Aasmaan makes his directorial debut with this gangster drama.

Mission Majnu

Release date: January 20

Where to watch: Netflix

Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna come together for the spy thriller,Mission Majnu.

Siddharth has done Aiyaari in the same genre, where he played a rogue spy.

In Mission Majnu, he gets into a patriotic avatar, which suits him just fine after the big hit Shershaah.

Pathaan

Release date: January 25

The biggest release of the season is, of course, Pathaan.

Shah Rukh Khan returns to the big screen after five years, and he has Deepika Padukone for company. John Abraham plays the bad guy.

So much has been spoken and written about this Siddharth Anand directorial already. The fact that it's releasing on a Wednesday makes its box office prospects even better.

Gandhi Godse - Ek Yuddh

Release date: January 26

Mahatma Gandhi and Nathuram Godse get together in a fictional conversation in Gandhi Godse - Ek Yuddh where they exchange their thoughts.

Ten years after he directed Phata Poster Nikhla Hero, Rajkumar Santoshi returns with a film which looks back at history.

Shehzada

Release date: February 10

Kartik Aaryan had an amazing 2022 with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 emerging a blockbuster in theatres, and then Freddy doing well on OTT.

Now, he's all set to crown himself Shehzada in Rohit Dhawan's next, a coming-of-age story about a young man craving to find a place in the family he belongs to.

Maidaan

Release date: February 17

Ajay Devgn takes on the role of football coach Syed Abdul Rahim in a film set more than half a century back in time.

Maidaan is directed by Amit Sharma, who gave us Badhai Ho, and it may just be another film to congratulate him for.

Selfiee

Release date: February 24

Photograph: Kind courtesy Akshay Kumar/Instagram

Akshay Kumar kick-starts his 2023 releases with Selfiee, which packs in humour and drama.

The film reunites Akshay with his Good Newwz team of Producer Karan Johar and Director Raj Mehta.

Emraan Hashmi steps in as a parallel lead.

Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway

Release date: March 3

Inspired by real life events, Rani Mukerji plays a mother who fights for the custody of her children against the State of Norway.

Directed by Ashima Chibber, Mrs Chatterjee... seems a heartfelt film with scope for ample drama in true Rani style.

Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar

Release date: March 8

Luv Ranjan's next with Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor finally got its name,Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar.

The director obviously knows the rules of the love game, as seen from his hit Pyaar Ka Punchnama series, and the trailer of his new film looks fun too.

Bholaa

Release date: March 30

After the blockbuster success of Drishyam 2, Ajay Devgn looks set to continue riding the success wave with Bholaa, a film he directs as well.

The teaser introduced us to his prisoner character, who has been set free but an unexpected incident puts him back in jail.