Ananya's Thailand Diaries With Navya, Agastya

While Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor chose the jungles of Ranthambore to bring in the New Year, Kareena Kapoor headed to Switzerland.
And Ananya Panday picked Phuket, Thailand, where she celebrated with her close friend Navya Naveli Nanda, her brother Agastya Nanda and their mum Shweta Bachchan Nanda.
They were joined by Zoya Akhtar -- who's producing Ananya's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan -- and Vedang Raina who, along with Agastya, stars in Zoya's soon-to-be released film, The Archies.
Ananya Panday's picture of 'Happiness'.
Her outfit for 2022's last party.
With close friend Navya Naveli Nanda.
Shweta Bachchan Nanda shares this picture and writes, 'It’s a New Years miracle (my least tactile child let me squish her, it deserves to be on record for posterity) thank you ‘23'.'
Zoya Akhtar captions this: 'Alter Egos #hornsandhalos #devilandangel'.
Zoya gets some love from her Archies actors, Agastya Nanda and Vedang Raina.
Beach time with a book makes Ananya feel 'blessed beyond measure'.
Chillin' time and swingin' time.
Also, touching up one's make-up time.
'2023 I’m ready are you?????' asks Ananya.
Getting paper lanterns ready to send wishes to the sky.
Ananya sets 'the tone for 2023'.
A new sunrise for a new year.
Starting the year on a good note.