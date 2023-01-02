News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Ananya's Thailand Diaries With Navya, Agastya

Ananya's Thailand Diaries With Navya, Agastya

By Rediff Movies
January 02, 2023 16:30 IST
While Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor chose the jungles of Ranthambore to bring in the New Year, Kareena Kapoor headed to Switzerland.

And Ananya Panday picked Phuket, Thailand, where she celebrated with her close friend Navya Naveli Nanda, her brother Agastya Nanda and their mum Shweta Bachchan Nanda.

They were joined by Zoya Akhtar -- who's producing Ananya's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan -- and Vedang Raina who, along with Agastya, stars in Zoya's soon-to-be released film, The Archies.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday's picture of 'Happiness'. 

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Her outfit for 2022's last party.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

With close friend Navya Naveli Nanda.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shweta Bachchan Nanda/Instagram

Shweta Bachchan Nanda shares this picture and writes, 'It’s a New Years miracle (my least tactile child let me squish her, it deserves to be on record for posterity) thank you ‘23'.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Zoya Akhtar/Instagram

Zoya Akhtar captions this: 'Alter Egos #hornsandhalos #devilandangel'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Zoya Akhtar/Instagram

Zoya gets some love from her Archies actors, Agastya Nanda and Vedang Raina.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Beach time with a book makes Ananya feel 'blessed beyond measure'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Chillin' time and swingin' time.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Also, touching up one's make-up time.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

'2023 I’m ready are you?????' asks Ananya.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Getting paper lanterns ready to send wishes to the sky.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya sets 'the tone for 2023'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

A new sunrise for a new year.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Starting the year on a good note.

