News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Bhumi, Kriti Party With Aamir

Bhumi, Kriti Party With Aamir

By REDIFF MOVIES
February 20, 2023 11:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

It's a party weekend, and Bollywood got the memo!

Netflix hosted a get-together for its stars in Mumbai, and they turned up looking fashionable and gorgeous.

Bhumi Pednekar's mesh top may not have gone well with Netizens, but one of her all-time favourite films, Badhaai Do, continues to win hearts on Netflix.

 

Kriti Sanon takes a break from Shehzada promotions to party.

 

Sonakshi Sinha is the face of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's new Web series, Heeramandi, which features an all-women cast of gorgeous divas.

 

Aditi Rao Hydari features in Heeramandi too, which tells the story of courtesans against the backdrop of the freedom struggle.

 

Huma Qureshi was one of the first Bollywood actors to take her presence to OTT, with Netflix's thriller series Leila, directed by Deepa Mehta.

 

Sanya Malhotra is a Netflix girl, thanks to her releases,Meenakshi Sundareshwar and Pagglait.

 

Keerthy Suresh goes multi-coloured.

 

Khushi Kapoor will make her debut in The Archies this year.

 

Shweta Tripathi has been seen in Netflix shows like Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen and Cargo.

 

Karishma Tanna.

 

Gauahar Khan shows off her baby bump.

 

Vidya Malvade gives the Mismatched series a delicate touch.

 

Remember Aaditi Pohankar's bold cop act in the thriller series, She?

 

Manisha Koirala will be seen in Heeramandi too.

 

Tahira Kashyap.

 

Shibani Dandekar and Pragya Yadav.

 

Tillotama Shome and Konkona Sensharma.

 

Rakul Preet arrives with boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani.

 

Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao.

 

Anil Kapoor escorts daughter Rhea Kapoor.

 

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, Bhavana Pandey. But where's Neelam?

 

Aamir Khan and Karan Johar with Netflix CO-CEO Ted Sarandos.

 

Gehraiyaan Director Shakun Batra with Kiran Ra..

 

Ekta Kapoor and Zoya Akhtar.

 

Directors Atlee and Vignesh Shivan.

 

Rana Daggubati with Venkatesh will be seen in their OTT debut series, Rana Naidu.

 

Abhay Deol and Sikandar Kher have making waves on Netflix with their projects, Trial By Fire and Monica O My Darling respectively.

Kapil Sharma brought his bag of laughs in a show about his life in Netflix's I'm Not Done Yet.

 

Rising stars Ishaan Khatter, Babil Khan, Shantanu Maheshwari.

 

Vipul Amrutlal Shah escorts Netflix star and his missus Shefali Shah.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
SEE: Rana's Face-Off With Uncle Venkatesh
SEE: Rana's Face-Off With Uncle Venkatesh
Aditya Chopra's Real, Anil Kapoor's Bad
Aditya Chopra's Real, Anil Kapoor's Bad
It's Kriti-Kartik's Big Night...
It's Kriti-Kartik's Big Night...
'Congress alone can't fight Modi govt'
'Congress alone can't fight Modi govt'
Rahul no longer vice-captain; Bumrah out of Aus series
Rahul no longer vice-captain; Bumrah out of Aus series
The Battle Of The Oranges
The Battle Of The Oranges
How Bharat Celebrated India's Win
How Bharat Celebrated India's Win

More like this

Meet Bollywood's Greatest Romantics

Meet Bollywood's Greatest Romantics

The Night Manager Review

The Night Manager Review

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances