Meet Sonam's Son, Vayu

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

'6 months of my Vayu. The best job in the world.. my biggest blessing.. love you my darling boy.. your papa and me couldn't have asked for more,' Sonam Kapoor writes with a picture of her baby boy, Vayu.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

While sister-in-law Sophie Turner was at the BAFTAs in London, Priyanka Chopra took daughter Malti Marie to daddy Nick Jonas' Las Vegas concert.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna shows off her muscles in Dubai.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

How Aahana Kumra likes to have tea in Khoa Lak, Thailand.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Parmar/Instagram

Disha Parmar takes in Shimla.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shantanu Maheshwari/Instagram

Shantanu Maheshwari shares a picture from his Manali Diaries and writes, 'Nature has the power to heal. By slowing down and letting yourself feel the smell, sound, and vibration of nature, you entwine your past present n future, you become aware of ur soul destressing...Mother nature is the greatest place to heal and recharge... it teaches us how to live, love and grow alongside each other.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shabana Azmi/Instagram

Shabana Azmi, 'At the stunning Parisian Uduvar now run by the JW Marriott in Budapest.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lara Dutta/Instagram

Lara Dutta shares a picture from Kashmir: 'Leave a place a little better than how you found it! A big thank you to the strangers before me who did that, and allowed me to add a little of my own. Life is beautiful and kind and fragile. Be gentle with it.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Fatima Sana Shaikh/Instagram

'Sunsets are pretty until you realise the day has ended,' says Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Krystle D'Souza/Instagram

Krystle D'Souza has fun on the beaches of Dubai.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amala Paul/Instagram

'Grant me the power of water, to accept what I cannot change. The power of fire, for energy and courage to change the things that I can. The power of air, for the ability to know the difference. Grant me the power of Earth, for the strength to know and walk my path. Blessed Be,' says Amala Paul from the Gunung Kawi Sebatu temple in Bali.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rannvijay Singha/Instagram

Rannvijay Singha takes wife Priyanka to the Paradiso Mountain Club and Restaurant at St Moritz in Switzerland.