What Arbaaz-Helen Chat REVEALED

Arbaaz Khan's interview with Helen in The Invincibles series is revealing.

Helen looked radiant but reluctant to reveal too much about her past. Arbaaz did a good job of making her feel comfortable, treating her with a mix of kid's gloves and wide-eyed wonder, as she spoke of her humble beginnings, trudging to India from Burma after the last flight out during political unrest was bombed by the Chinese.

In India, Helen learnt Manipuri at the age of 11.

That was the only dance form she ever mastered.

The rest was all... and she looked upwards.

I wish Arbaaz had probed her more on her iconic dances.

She spoke briefly about the cabaret Aa Jaan-e-Jaan in the film Inteqaam being inspired by the club-floor performances at the famous Crazy Horse nightclub in Paris, now defunct. Or why she singled out Choreographer P L Raj as the hardest taskmaster.

Ironically, most of Helen's songs were sung by Asha Bhosle, but Aa Jaan-e-Jaan was rendered by Lata Mangeshkar.

IMAGE: Helen in the Aa Jaan-e-Jaan song in Inteqaam.

She spoke about Oh Haseena Zulfonwali in Teesri Manzil and how Shammi Kapoor was her best dance partner.

But there's no mention of that other iconic dance number, Piya Tu Ab Toh Aaja.

She mentioned doing a bar desktop cabaret in one take in Jewel Thief without naming the song. That was Baithe Ho Kyon Dil Ke Paas.

IMAGE: Helen in the Oh Haseena Zulfonwali song in Teesri Manzil.

Helen spoke of her break as a dancer in the Dev Anand-Nutan starrer Baarish.

She mentioned how Cuckoo, the dancer who ruled cinema at the time, helped her get work and introduced her to various producers.

What Helen didn't mention was that Cuckoo lost her career after Helen came in.

There was a section devoted to the family: Helen is married to Arbaaz's father, Salim Khan.

Arbaaz handled it like a pro.

There was no awkwardness between Helen and her stepson, as she revealed how she met and fell in love with Salim Khan, and how much pain she must have caused Arbaaz's mother.

Arbaaz brushed off Helen's misgivings with admirable aplomb.

I must say this a unique interview for its potentially awkward ties between the interviewer and the interviewee rendered into a smooth conversation between two mature non-judgemental individuals.