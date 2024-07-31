News
When Raveena Danced With Aruna Irani

When Raveena Danced With Aruna Irani

By MAYUR SANAP, HITESH HARISINGHANI, AFSAR DAYATAR
July 31, 2024 13:55 IST
IMAGE: Aruna Irani and Raveena Tandon dance to Punjabi Munde. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Band, baaja... and a lot of star power, the makers of the upcoming Ghudchadi unveiled the peppy wedding song Punjabi Munde at a musical event with Raveena Tandon, Khushalii Kumar and Parth Samthaan.

Leading star Sanjay Dutt, who marked his 65th birthday on July 29, couldn't make it to the event.

The song is the remake of the 1996 Punjabi chart-buster of the same name.

Singer-Composer Sukbhir and Ganesh Acharya, who choreographed the hookstep for the modern rendition, were also present at the gathering.

 

IMAGE: Parth Samthaan, Raveena Tandon, Aruna Irani and Khushalii Kumar. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

The highlight of the evening was Raveena shaking a leg with her co-star Aruna Irani from her '90s hits, Bulandi, Barood, Anari No 1, Laadla and Rajaji.

Ghudchadi reunites Raveena and Aruna after many years.

Watch the video of Aruna Irani and Raveen Tandon dancing to Punjabi Munde as Sukhbir performs the song live for the audience.

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: The cast dances as Sukhbir performs live. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Raveena was all praise for her 'dearest' co-star, as she says, "Arunaji ke saamne hum sab paani kam chai hai (We are lesser in front of her). She's the original, original, original ki OG!"

Her words left the senior actress blushing.

"She has worked with my father (Ravi Tandon) in many films. There was this song Sapna Mera Toot Gaya from Khel Khel Mein. It was my favourite song," Raveena recalls.

IMAGE: Raveena Tandon. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

What did she like about working in Ghudchadi? Aruna Irani tells us here.

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

IMAGE: Aruna Irani with Khushalii Kumar. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com

The film has been directed by Binnoy K Gandhi and produced by Nidhi Dutta, film-maker J P Dutta's daughter.

The rom-com revolves around father-son duo of Sanjay Dutt and Parth, who fall in love with a mother-daughter duo, played by Raveena and Khushalii.

"I have worked with Sanjay Dutt in so many films, he is my eternal co-star," Raveena says. "I am fortunate that I always have the support of the media. I guarantee that you’ll love the film. This is a film for the family and made by a family."

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Watch Parth Samthaan as he teaches the hookstep.

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

IMAGE: Ganesh Acharya joins the performers on stage. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

IMAGE: Mana Shetty catches up with Nidhi Dutta and her mother, yesteryear actor Bindiya Goswami. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Ghudchadi drops on JioCinema on August 9.

MAYUR SANAP, HITESH HARISINGHANI, AFSAR DAYATAR
