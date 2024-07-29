Sanjay Dutt's 10 Deadliest Looks

Few actors -- excluding Aamir Khan, of course -- can boast of rocking as many hairstyles and physical makeovers as Sanjay Dutt.

It's no wonder the poster of his apocryphal biopic Sanju had its leading man, Ranbir Kapoor, demonstrating the actor's various avatars, one strikingly distinct from another.

On his 65th birthday on July 29, Sukanya Verma looks at Dutt's 10 deadliest screen looks.

Vaastav

From a regular Joe turned fierce gangster, circumstances change drastically and dramatically for Sanjay Dutt's award-winning turn as Raghu concealing his vulnerability and addiction under piles of bling sporting a pathani suit and tilak.

Khal Nayak

Who can forget Dutt in a monochrome suit highlighting his inner good versus evil conflict and prominent heart on display during the grandly filmed title song?

Or the eyepatch, cap, checkered scarf in earthy hues adding to his shabby, scruffy hoodlum Ballu Balluram.

Munnabhai MBBS

Sanjay Dutt has played a tapori in numerous films but nothing like the adorable rogue in a doctor's coat doling out a fake medical degree and taking on the mantle of MBBS healing folks with his patent jadoo ki jhappi.

Agneepath

If Marlon Brando's Apocalypse Now character had a long lost brother in a Bollywood movie, Dutt's Kancha Cheena in the Agneepath remake would be it. Bald in black from head to toe, the actor is a picture of cruelty and creeps.

KGF: Chapter 2

Tattoos? Check. Braids? Check. Viking inspiration? Check. Goth makeup? Check. Dutt is all kinds of mad and mayhem as Yash's bete noire Adheera in the blockbuster KGF follow-up.

Kaante

Badassery thy name is Dutt. Throw in a killer goatee beard and stacks of silver rings, linked chains and bracelets, what have you? Ajju, the lawless LA guy!

Aatish

Taking a leaf off Jean-Claude Van Damme's action hero style files, Dutt is effortlessly slick in his signature locks, black blazer and white ganji avatar as the uber cool Baba of Aatish.

Saajan

Shedding his macho image to essay a poet with a walking disability, Saajan's love triangle showcases Dutt in full sleeved shirts, baggy trousers and a brand new light.

Naam

Checkered unbuttoned shirts paired against fitting jeans and black ganjiS conveys the wayward youth of a directionless Dutt in Naam to the hilt.

Rocky

Over four decades since a leggy Sanju Baba donned dungarees for his debut Rocky and still one of its kind.