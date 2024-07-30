Who Wears Red Best? VOTE!

When Shraddha Kapoor asked, 'Duniya mein sabse best Laal cheez kya hai?', we didn't have to look very far.

Bollywood's stylish ladies know just how to wear the colour and make it rock.

Namrata Thakker looks at the many shades of red, and asks you, dear reader, to vote for the lady who wears it best.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

While we can't wait for Shraddha Kapoor to wow us again with her Stree 2 act, for now, we can't get over how pretty she looks in her red satin shirt with matching lips.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Only Mouni Roy can wear a red leather corset bralette as a choli and look oh-so-gorgeous.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

Kriti Kharbanda is a pataka in this red leather jacket and matching mini skirt.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul Singh shows us that a red bikini can be fun, flirty and at the same time, so stylish with a shrug!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Deepika Padukone knows how to play with colours and we dig her statement red lips against her denim attire.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram

We all know Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a Bvlgari girl. So we aren't surprised she is casually rocking that red Serpenti bag from the brand like a true diva.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Thumbs up to Sara Ali Khan for making those eyes pop by using red eyeshadow along with her crimson red ensemble.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

Vaani Kapoor amps up her otherwise simple look with those stunning red leather boots.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Adah Sharma/Instagram

Sometimes a pair of red tinted sunglasses is all you need to dish out fashion goals like Adah Sharma.

