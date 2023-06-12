News
Rediff.com  » Movies » When Life Gives Sidharth Lemons...

When Life Gives Sidharth Lemons...

By REDIFF MOVIES
June 12, 2023 09:26 IST
Samantha knows how to impress... Malaika cools off...Daisy feels 'biker chic'...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sidharth Malhotra/Instagram

Sidharth Malhotra's message of the day: 'When life gives you lemons, step into the limelight.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha/Instagram

Samantha knows just how to impress, whether it's the work she does, the people she meets, or even the way she drapes a sari.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Pandey/Instagram

Ananya Panday has something on her mind.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Malaika Arora knows just how to cool off in the Mumbai heat.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

Sobhita Dhulipala believes that if she has a Dior, she must flaunt it.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

Shriya Pilgaonkar wears her summer fashion like a pro.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Daisy Shah/Instagram

Daisy Shah shoots for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 in South Africa, and feels 'biker chic'.

REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
