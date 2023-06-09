News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Varun-Samantha Meet President Murmu

Source: ANI
June 09, 2023 10:34 IST
Varun Dhawan and Samantha met President Droupadi Murmu in Serbia on Thursday, June 8, 2023.

Sharing pictures from the meeting, Varun took to Instagram to post, 'Team Citadel India had the privilege of meeting the Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji in Serbia. What an absolute joy and honour to meet you ma'am @presidentofindia.'

 

Varun and Samantha are shooting their spy thriller Web series Citadel along with Producer Pravin Kairnar, Directors Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK and Writer Sita Menon.

President Murmu's is the first such visit by an Indian head of State to Serbia. In a special gesture, she was received by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic at the Nikola Tesla airport in Belgrade, and accorded a guard of honour.

From the airport, the President travelled to Gandijeva street where she paid her respects at the bust of Mahatma Gandhi. She also interacted with the Diaspora and friends of India at a community reception in Belgrade hosted by Ambassador Sanjiv Kohli.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Varun Dhawan/Instagram

