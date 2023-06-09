News
Angry Shahid Or K-Action? Your OTT Choices

Angry Shahid Or K-Action? Your OTT Choices

By SUKANYA VERMA
June 09, 2023 09:24 IST
Angry Shahid, Avatar sequel, Arnold baring it all, take your pick from this week's OTT menu.

Sukanya Verma lists everything you can watch on streaming platforms this weekend.

 

Bloody Daddy
Where to watch? Jio Cinema
Language: Hindi

Shahid Kapoor spearheads Ali Abbas Zafar's remake of the French action thriller Nuit Blanche as a man in a nasty catch-22 situation.

 

Avatar: The Way of Water
Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar
Language: English

After breaking box office records, James Cameron's long-in-the-making sequel to his 2009 classic about the Na'vis under attack by humans is ready to hit our small screens.

 

Bloodhounds
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Korean (with subtitles)

Two young boxers, a nagging debt, a helpful moneylender and a heartless one, Bloodhounds is all set to dole out some lean, mean action, K-drama style.

 

Gumraah
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Hindi

A remake of the Tamil murder mystery Thadam, Gumraah stars Aditya Roy Kapur as a pair of lookalike suspects keeping Mrunal Thakur's confused cop on her toes.

 

Arnold
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English

If you're done binging on Arnold Schwarzenegger's streaming debut Fubar, learn everything about Hollywood's legendary action hero's journey from movie icon to politician in the new Netflix documentary.

 

Flamin' Hot
Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar
Language: English

Actress Eva Longoria turns feature film director with her adaptation of Richard Montanez's memoir A Boy, a Burrito and a Cookie: From Janitor to Executive, chronicling the birth of a spicy Cheetos flavour.

 

Living
Where to watch? SonyLIV
Language: English

Wondering what's so special about Bill Nighy's Best Actor nominated performance at this year's Oscars? Check out Living where he plays a senior bureaucrat diagnosed with a terminal disease.

 

Never Have I Ever Season 4
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English

Indian-American teenager Devi Vishwakumar's romantic adventures continue while she prepares for prom, graduation and a brand new love interest in the fourth and final season of the hugely popular series.

 

The Crowded Room
Where to watch? Apple TV+
Language: English

Akiva Goldsman adapts The Mind of Billy Milligan by Daniel Keyes into a 10-part psychological drama starring Tom Holland as a troubled young man being investigated for a shocking crime in 1979 Manhattan.

 

2018
Where to watch? SonyLIV
Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

The hit Malayalam disaster movie looks at the events leading to the 2018 Kerala floods and its devastating impact on people from all walks of life.

 

65
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English

An astronaut and his young passenger slip into survival mode for this prehistoric-time earth adventure starring the super talented Adam Driver.

 

UP65
Where to watch? Jio Cinema
Language: Hindi

Set against the backdrop of IIT Benares, a bunch of engineering students navigate through life and learning.

SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
