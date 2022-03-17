Samantha-Varun Team Up For Citadel

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha/Instagram

Samantha Ruth Prabhu reunites with The Family Man Director duo Raj and DK in their Indian spin-off of Anthony and Joe Russo's series Citadel.

Samantha is currently in Mumbai and recently posed with Varun Dhawan, who has been cast opposite her in the series, which will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Raj & DK will start working on Citadel after they wrap up another series for Amazon, featuring Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Dhawan/Instagram

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci lead the cast for the US version of the series, which premieres on Amazon, March 17.