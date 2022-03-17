News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Samantha-Varun Team Up For Citadel

Samantha-Varun Team Up For Citadel

By SUBHASH K JHA
March 17, 2022 10:52 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha/Instagram

Samantha Ruth Prabhu reunites with The Family Man Director duo Raj and DK in their Indian spin-off of Anthony and Joe Russo's series Citadel.

Samantha is currently in Mumbai and recently posed with Varun Dhawan, who has been cast opposite her in the series, which will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Raj & DK will start working on Citadel after they wrap up another series for Amazon, featuring Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Dhawan/Instagram

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci lead the cast for the US version of the series, which premieres on Amazon, March 17.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SUBHASH K JHA
COMMENT
Print this article
What Attracted Kriti To Bachchan Pandey
What Attracted Kriti To Bachchan Pandey
Mithila Looks STUNNING!
Mithila Looks STUNNING!
When Akshay Scored a PERFECT TEN With...
When Akshay Scored a PERFECT TEN With...
Ukrainians Cling On To Hope
Ukrainians Cling On To Hope
Change prayer timings on Holi, imam urges mosques
Change prayer timings on Holi, imam urges mosques
PIX: Nadal smashes Opelka; Halep downs Martic
PIX: Nadal smashes Opelka; Halep downs Martic
10 Habits To Help You Sleep Better
10 Habits To Help You Sleep Better

More like this

The Kashmir Files Breaks Box Office Records

The Kashmir Files Breaks Box Office Records

Kareena Makes Her OTT Debut

Kareena Makes Her OTT Debut

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances