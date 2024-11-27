Is Zainab Ravdjee 9 Years Older Than Akhil Akkineni?

Nagarjuna's younger son Akhil Akkineni, 30, announced his engagement to Zainab Ravjdee and got everyone wondering just who she is.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Akhil Akkineni/Instagram

Based in Mumbai, Zainab is an artist and skincare blogger, born and raised in Hyderabad.

Known for abstract and impressionistic paintings, Zainab moved to Mumbai but often travels to Dubai and London on work.

She's also a perfumer.

Her father Zulfi Abdullah Ravdjee is the managing director of ZR Infra (external link) based in Hyderabad.

During the Jaganmohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh, Zainab's abba was reportedly designated advisor to the chief minister and the AP government's special representative for the Middle East and Far East with cabinet rank.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Akhil Akkineni/Instagram

We hear Zainab is nine years older than Akhil. They met a few years ago and started dating.

Zainab played a small part in M F Husain's film Meenaxi: A Tale of Three Cities in 2004.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Akhil Akkineni/Instagram

Zainab and Akhil are expected to tie the knot in 2025.