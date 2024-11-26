News
Akhil Akkineni Gets Engaged

Akhil Akkineni Gets Engaged

By REDIFF MOVIES
November 26, 2024 19:58 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Akhil Akkineni/Instagram

Celebrations are the order of the day at the Akkineni home.

Ahead of Naga Chaitanya's wedding with Sobhita Dhulipala on December 4, his half-brother Akhil Akkineni announced his engagement with Zainab Ravdjee.

Akhil took to social media to share the good news and posted, 'Found my forever. Happy to announce that Zainab Ravdjee and I are happily engaged.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Akhil Akkineni/Instagram

His parents Nagarjuna and Amala shared the same message: 'We are thrilled to announce the engagement of our son, @AkhilAkkineni8 to our daughter in law to be Zainab Ravdjee! We couldn't be happier to welcome Zainab into our family. Please join us to congratulate the young couple and wish them a lifetime filled with love, joy, and your countless blessings.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Akhil Akkineni/Instagram

Zainab is an artist known for her abstract paintings. She is based in India, Dubai and London. He father is construction magnate Zulfi Ravdjee.

The wedding dates are not finalised but will take place next year.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

REDIFF MOVIES
