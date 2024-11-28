Aditi-Siddharth's Stunning Wedding Album

Two months after they got married, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth got everyone's attention with their stunning wedding pictures.

It's a 'second' intimate wedding ceremony, this time at the Alila Fort, Bishangarh, Rajasthan.

A look at the wow pictures.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth/Instagram

Aditi and Siddharth had tied the knot at a 400-year-old temple in Wanaparthy, Telangana in September.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth/Instagram

They captioned the pictures: 'The best thing to hold on to in life is each other.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth/Instagram

Aditi wears a handcrafted silk lehenga from the shelves of Sabyasachi Mukherjee. She accessorises it with heritage jewellery.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth/Instagram

Siddharth wears a Sabyasachi sherwani and silk churidar kurta paired with an embroidered organza shawl.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth/Instagram

Aditi and Siddharth announced their engagement in March and wed on September 16.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth/Instagram

More pictures from the stunning wedding photoshoot:

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth/Instagram

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth/Instagram

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth/Instagram

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth/Instagram

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth/Instagram

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth/Instagram

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth/Instagram

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth/Instagram

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com