Aditi-Siddharth's Stunning Wedding Album

Two months after they got married, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth got everyone's attention with their stunning wedding pictures.
It's a 'second' intimate wedding ceremony, this time at the Alila Fort, Bishangarh, Rajasthan.
A look at the wow pictures.
Aditi and Siddharth had tied the knot at a 400-year-old temple in Wanaparthy, Telangana in September.
They captioned the pictures: 'The best thing to hold on to in life is each other.'
Aditi wears a handcrafted silk lehenga from the shelves of Sabyasachi Mukherjee. She accessorises it with heritage jewellery.
Siddharth wears a Sabyasachi sherwani and silk churidar kurta paired with an embroidered organza shawl.
Aditi and Siddharth announced their engagement in March and wed on September 16.
More pictures from the stunning wedding photoshoot:
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com