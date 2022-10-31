When Kartik's On A Diet...

Mouni's 'spooktacular' Halloween... Yash wishes his little boy... Kiara raises the temperature...
Kartik Aaryan, who is in Ahmedabad shooting for a film, shares a selfie of his diet food and wittily captions it, ‘Kaun kehta hai diet food tasty nahi hota? Main.’
Abhay Deol clicks a bathroom selfie before kicking off his Halloween night.
‘Take a Guess ! What am I this Halloween,’ asks Raai Laxmi.
Posting a BTS picture from Brahmastra, Mouni Roy wishes everyone happy Halloween with a hatke message: 'There’s something haunting In the light of my loon moon. WITCHING you all a SPOOKTACULAR Halloween.’
Vijay Verma dresses up as his onscreen character Hamza from Darlings for Halloween and we think it’s the coolest way of promoting one’s film.
Aahana Kumra turns up the heat this Halloween but who’s complaining?
Kiara Advani in this stunning strapless black gown will definitely drive away your Monday blues.
Sharvari looks excited as she goes on her morning jungle safari in Pench National Park, Madhya Pradesh.
KGF star Yash shares an adorable picture on his son’s birthday and writes, ‘Happy birthday mah boy.. look into the world eye to eye.’
Sun-kissed and happy, that’s how Divyanka Tripathi is during her holiday in Gulmarg, Kashmir.
Surbhi Chandna shares a cute picture with good friend Arjun Bijlani and says, ‘How to be Saxyy At 40. Learn from Arjun Bijlani.’
Arjun celebrates his 40th birthday on October 31.