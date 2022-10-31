News
Rediff.com  » Movies » When Kartik's On A Diet...

When Kartik's On A Diet...

By NAMRATA THAKKER
October 31, 2022 15:09 IST
Mouni's 'spooktacular' Halloween... Yash wishes his little boy... Kiara raises the temperature...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Kartik Aaryan, who is in Ahmedabad shooting for a film, shares a selfie of his diet food and wittily captions it, ‘Kaun kehta hai diet food tasty nahi hota? Main.’

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Abhay Deol/Instagram

Abhay Deol clicks a bathroom selfie before kicking off his Halloween night.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raai Laxmi/Instagram

‘Take a Guess ! What am I this Halloween,’ asks Raai Laxmi.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Posting a BTS picture from Brahmastra, Mouni Roy wishes everyone happy Halloween with a hatke message: 'There’s something haunting In the light of my loon moon. WITCHING you all a SPOOKTACULAR Halloween.’

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vijay Verma/Instagram

Vijay Verma dresses up as his onscreen character Hamza from Darlings for Halloween and we think it’s the coolest way of promoting one’s film.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

Aahana Kumra turns up the heat this Halloween but who’s complaining?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

Kiara Advani in this stunning strapless black gown will definitely drive away your Monday blues.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

Sharvari looks excited as she goes on her morning jungle safari in Pench National Park, Madhya Pradesh.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yash/Instagram

KGF star Yash shares an adorable picture on his son’s birthday and writes, ‘Happy birthday mah boy.. look into the world eye to eye.’

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Divyanka Tripathi/Instagram

Sun-kissed and happy, that’s how Divyanka Tripathi is during her holiday in Gulmarg, Kashmir.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Surbhi Chandna/Instagram

Surbhi Chandna shares a cute picture with good friend Arjun Bijlani and says, ‘How to be Saxyy At 40. Learn from Arjun Bijlani.’

Arjun celebrates his 40th birthday on October 31.

NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
