Halloween Takes Over OTT This Week

Halloween mood looms large on OTT's dark, devilish delights this week. Sukanya Verma gives you your pick.

Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Eight scary stories designed to send a shiver down our spine play out in a Web series curated by master of macabre Guillermo del Toro.

Where the Crawdads Sing

Where to watch? Rent on Amazon Prime Video, BookMyShow Stream

Language: English

In this adaptation of Della Owens' bestselling thriller, a girl growing up in North Carolina's marshlands becomes a prime suspect in the murder of one of the two young men she's grown close to.

Naane Varuvean

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

Dhanush delivers a double role in Naane Varuvean, a horror drama about twins as different and dark and day as well a father trying to save his possessed daughter.

Barbarian

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: English

Enroute to Detroit for a job interview, a woman checks into a creepy rental home and discovers she's not its only inhabitant. Needless to say, things get awry.

Gali Guleiyan

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

Manoj Bajpayee delivers a tour de force as a Old Delhi shopkeeper in Dipesh Jain's stunning study on claustrophobic solitude.

The Good Nurse

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Charlie Graeber's true-crime book of the same name forms inspiration for The Good Nurse through the interactions between Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne as an overworked nurse and serial killer masquerading as one.

Pantrand

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

Set against the backdrop of a coastal village in Kerala, the Biblical themed drama revolves around a gang led by a pair of brothers increasingly affected by the arrival of a divine stranger.

Jhansi (Season 1)

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

A woman's blissful life turns upside down when her amnesia and visions of a violent past compel her to retrace her steps into the past.

Shadow Detective

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

A soon-to-retire detective must clear his name in his partner's murder case while grappling with a mysterious caller.

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: English

Anakin Skywalker's apprentice Ahsoka Dano and Sith Lord Count Dooku's stories enjoy the limelight in yet another offshoot of the Star Wars franchise.

Poochandi

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

In this Malaysian Tamil collaboration, a journalist's search for real-life paranormal stories drags him into participating in one.

Appan

Where to watch? SonyLIV

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

A bedridden womaniser, his long suffering family and an angry mob form the focus of this dark comedy.

The White Lotus (Season 2)

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: English

After a critically-acclaimed debut, The White Season returns for another promising season on a tropical resort involving wild, wealthy lifestyles, a murder mystery and stinging satire.

All Quiet on the Western Front

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English, German (with subtitles)

At the peak of World War I, a teenage soldier finds out that the reality of war is nothing like his glamorous ideas of heroism.

The Devil's Hour

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

A woman finds out why waking up at 3.33 am in the night is super freaky in this six-part British horror series.

Sabash Chandra Bose

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

Nostalgia reigns supreme in this '80s era tale of tiffs between friends and an all-important television set.