The Sky, The Sea And A Beauty Called Rakul

Malaika’s playing with feathers... Mrunal's emotional... Ileana's feeling the light...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

After attending the many parties that dotted this Diwali, Rakul Singh is now chilling in Maldives.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Another feather in Malaika Arora’s cap... quite literally.

She says, ‘Casually goin bout my day...'

Psst! Is this part of Malaika's Halloween look?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

When you get to eat your favourite snack after a long time...

We totally get it, Mrunal Thakur!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

Like Kriti Kharbanda’s Monday face?

The actress is travelling for her birthday on October 29.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Farah Khan/Instagram

Farah Khan shares a beautiful throwback picture to wish her good friend Raveena Tandon on her birthday.

‘I know im late to the party.. but happy belated birthday Raveena. sm friendships go sooo far back that taking for granted toh chalta hain.. lov u Rt,’ writes Farah.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ileana D'Cruz/Instagram

Posting a holiday picture, Ileana D’Cruz reveals, ‘surrounded myself with the best kind of light this Diwali. And dare I say it #blessed.’

Photograph: Kind courtesy Namrata Shirodkar/Instagram

Namrata Shirodkar takes a selfie while making memories in London with her daughter Sitara and sister Shilpa Shirodkar.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhika Apte/Instagram

Soaking in the sun in London during the autumnal season has never looked so sexy.

Radhika Apte, clearly, is a pro!